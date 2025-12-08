LIVE TV
  Bollywood vs South: 6 Top Bollywood Movies That Were Copied From South Indian Films And Became Blockbusters

Bollywood vs South: 6 Top Bollywood Movies That Were Copied From South Indian Films And Became Blockbusters

Bollywood loves remakes, but many times they don’t even tell us the movie was copied! From action blockbusters to comedy hits, several fan-favorite films were originally made in South India. 

By: Last Updated: December 8, 2025 | 1:47 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Bollywood Copied Films List 2025
1/7

Bollywood Copied Films List 2025

Here are 6 popular Bollywood movies that were completely inspired from South films.

Kabir Singh
2/7

Kabir Singh

This film was a remake of Arjun Reddy (Telugu). These movies have the same director, same storyline and same angry-lover vibe.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa
3/7

Bhool Bhulaiyaa

It is copied from Manichitrathazhu (Malayalam). These both are psychological-horror stories with the same plot twist of hidden disorder.

Rowdy Rathore
4/7

Rowdy Rathore

It is copied from Vikramarkudu (Telugu). Most fight scenes and comedy is copied. Akshay Kumar recreated Ravi Teja's energy.

Drishyam
5/7

Drishyam

It is copied from Drishyam (Malayalam). It is scene-by-scene remake of the original thriller. It has the same suspenseful "cover-up" story.

Holiday: A Solider Is Never Off Duty
6/7

Holiday: A Solider Is Never Off Duty

It is copied from Thuppakki (Tamil). These both are about an army officer fighting sleeper-cell terrorists. The core story and thrilling action scenes are same.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

