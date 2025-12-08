Bollywood vs South: 6 Top Bollywood Movies That Were Copied From South Indian Films And Became Blockbusters
Bollywood loves remakes, but many times they don’t even tell us the movie was copied! From action blockbusters to comedy hits, several fan-favorite films were originally made in South India.
Bollywood Copied Films List 2025
Here are 6 popular Bollywood movies that were completely inspired from South films.
Kabir Singh
This film was a remake of Arjun Reddy (Telugu). These movies have the same director, same storyline and same angry-lover vibe.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa
It is copied from Manichitrathazhu (Malayalam). These both are psychological-horror stories with the same plot twist of hidden disorder.
Rowdy Rathore
It is copied from Vikramarkudu (Telugu). Most fight scenes and comedy is copied. Akshay Kumar recreated Ravi Teja's energy.
Drishyam
It is copied from Drishyam (Malayalam). It is scene-by-scene remake of the original thriller. It has the same suspenseful "cover-up" story.
Holiday: A Solider Is Never Off Duty
It is copied from Thuppakki (Tamil). These both are about an army officer fighting sleeper-cell terrorists. The core story and thrilling action scenes are same.
