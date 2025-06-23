Live Tv
Long-Term Stock to buy in 2025: Top companies to consider

“Discover the top long-term stocks picks for 2025, featuring companies with strong growth potential and stability. These stocks are ideal for investors seeking to build wealth over time. Consider companies like Reliance Industries, TCS, Infosys, HDFC Bank, and others that have shown promise in their respective industries. Conduct thorough research and consult with financial experts before making investment decision.”

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: June 23, 2025 | 10:08 AM IST
L&T

Motilal Oswal recommends buying L&T(Larsen & Toubro) with a target price of ₹4,100, offering a 13% upside potential from the current market price of ₹3,620.

ICICI Lombard General

Motilal Oswal recommends buying ICICI Lombard General Insurance with a target price of ₹2,300, offering a 19% upside potential from the current price of ₹1,932.

Chalet Hotels

YES Securities initiates coverage on Chalet Hotels with a "Buy" rating, setting a target price of ₹1,080, which implies a 21% upside from the current market price of ₹888.

Aurobindo Pharma

Nuvama reiterates "Buy" on Aurobindo Pharma with a target price of ₹1,460, indicating 34% upside potential from the current price of ₹1,083.

Shilpa Medicare

Antique recommends buying Shilpa Medicare with a target price of ₹1,090, offering a 22% upside potential from the current market price of ₹889.

Bharti Airtel

The stock's last 5-year high is ₹1917, and its current market price (LTP) is ₹1936.70, indicating that the stock is currently trading above its previous 5-year high.

Aditya Birla Capital

The stock's last 5-year high is ₹259.42, and its current market price (LTP) is ₹260.28, slightly above its previous peak.

Disclaimer - For informational purposes only, not investment advice. Consult financial experts before making investment decisions.

