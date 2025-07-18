Top 7 Must-Watch Movies Expiring on Netflix India by July 31 – Stream Them Before They’re Gone!

- Home>
If you want to update your Netflix watchlist, now’s the time! Your several favorite movies are set to expire from Netflix India on July 31. Don’t miss your last chance to stream these movies before they leave the platform. Gangs of Wasseypur, Fifty Shades of Grey,
Gangs of Wasseypur
Gangs of Wasseypur is an epic gangster crime film produced and directed by Anurag Kashyap. The movie focused on the coal mafia of Dhanbad and their struggles, politics, and brutal quests for power by the Khan, Qureshi, and Singh families.
Fifty Shades of Grey
Fifty Shades of Grey is an erotic romantic movie, directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, which describes the deep desires, BDSM, and romance themes in a relationship between college graduate Anastasia Steele and business tycoon Christian Grey.
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: New Moon is a sequel to the widely popular Twilight movie (2008) and the second installment in The Twilight Saga film series, directed by Chris Weitz. The story revolves around Bella Swan and Edward Cullen and how they fall in love with a dark and emotional twist.
America’s Sweethearts
America’s Sweethearts is a romantic comedy movie directed by Joe Roth. In which Billy Crystal added the comic touch with the leads Catherine Zeta-Jones and John Cusack.
Red Eye
Red Eye is a thriller movie directed by Wes Craven, based on a story by Ellsworth and Dan Foos. In which a friendly conversation between two strangers turns into a dangerous hostage situation.
American Beauty
American Beauty is a dark comedy-drama movie, directed by Sam Mendes. A sexually frustrated father trapped in suburban monotony becomes infatuated with his daughter’s best friend.
The Intern
The Intern is an American comedy-drama directed, written, and produced by Nancy Meyers. Seventy-year-old widower Ben Whittaker becomes a senior intern at an online fashion site after his retirement.
Disclaimer
The information in this article is based on publicly available data from Netflix India as of the date of publication. Movie availability is subject to change without prior notice, and expiration dates may vary by region. Please check directly on Netflix for the most accurate and updated streaming information. We don't claim responsibility for any changes in content availability.