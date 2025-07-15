LIVE TV
  • Top Five Heritage Hotels In Rajasthan For Royal Weddings: In Pics

Top Five Heritage Hotels In Rajasthan For Royal Weddings: In Pics

Heritage hotels offer the perfect blend of royalty, tradition, and timeless beauty for dream weddings. With grand courtyards, vintage architecture, floral mandaps, and candle-lit dinners under the stars, these palatial venues create a regal atmosphere that’s both intimate and majestic. From rooftop vows with scenic backdrops to royal baraats with elephants and folk dancers, every detail is steeped in culture and elegance. These destinations are not just wedding venues; they are experiences that transport guests into the grandeur of a bygone era. Ideal for couples seeking a royal, traditional, yet luxurious wedding celebration

By: Kanishka Rohilla Last Updated: July 15, 2025 | 4:40 PM IST
Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur

A sandstone marvel nestled in the Blue City, Umaid Bhawan offers a fairytale setting with regal courtyards and sprawling lawns

City Palace, Udaipur

Overlooking Lake Pichola, City Palace is perfect for those dreaming of a lakefront royal wedding surrounded by Mewar heritage

Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur

Floating like a pearl on water, this white marble palace is an exclusive wedding destination for intimate royal affairs

Rambagh Palace, Jaipur

Once a royal residence, now a luxury wedding hotspot, Rambagh blends Mughal architecture with opulent decor

Neemrana Fort Palace, Alwar

A 15th-century fort turned hotel, Neemrana’s multi-tiered balconies and rustic charm make it ideal for vintage royal weddings

