Top Five Heritage Hotels In Rajasthan For Royal Weddings: In Pics
Heritage hotels offer the perfect blend of royalty, tradition, and timeless beauty for dream weddings. With grand courtyards, vintage architecture, floral mandaps, and candle-lit dinners under the stars, these palatial venues create a regal atmosphere that’s both intimate and majestic. From rooftop vows with scenic backdrops to royal baraats with elephants and folk dancers, every detail is steeped in culture and elegance. These destinations are not just wedding venues; they are experiences that transport guests into the grandeur of a bygone era. Ideal for couples seeking a royal, traditional, yet luxurious wedding celebration
Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur
A sandstone marvel nestled in the Blue City, Umaid Bhawan offers a fairytale setting with regal courtyards and sprawling lawns
City Palace, Udaipur
Overlooking Lake Pichola, City Palace is perfect for those dreaming of a lakefront royal wedding surrounded by Mewar heritage
Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur
Floating like a pearl on water, this white marble palace is an exclusive wedding destination for intimate royal affairs
Rambagh Palace, Jaipur
Once a royal residence, now a luxury wedding hotspot, Rambagh blends Mughal architecture with opulent decor
Neemrana Fort Palace, Alwar
A 15th-century fort turned hotel, Neemrana’s multi-tiered balconies and rustic charm make it ideal for vintage royal weddings