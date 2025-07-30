Top Five Terror Attacks In India In The Last Five Years: In Pics

India has experienced numerous severe terror attacks over the past five years, each of which has had a severe psychological effect on the country. Cross-border tensions continue to exist in Jammu and Kashmir, and the eastern parts continue to be interrupted by Maoist activity. Urban areas were additionally affected, with occasional but very troubling occurrences.

Five of the most notable attacks between 2020 and 2025 are highlighted in this list. Every picture tells a compelling story: people showing incredible bravery, spectators caught in the middle of a crisis, security personnel on their front paths, and communities coping with loss. The size and consequences of these events are made abundantly evident as you look through these photos.