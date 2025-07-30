Five of the most notable attacks between 2020 and 2025 are highlighted in this list. Every picture tells a compelling story: people showing incredible bravery, spectators caught in the middle of a crisis, security personnel on their front paths, and communities coping with loss. The size and consequences of these events are made abundantly evident as you look through these photos.
Top Five Terror Attacks In India In The Last Five Years: In Pics
Pahalgam Attack, 22 April 2025
The 2025 Pahalgam Attack | Twenty-Six Killed
A terrorist assault on tourists carried out by five armed militants near Pahalgam in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025. The attack claimed the lives of 26 civilians, making it the deadliest assault on civilians in India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks. The terrorists, equipped with M4 carbines and AK-47 rifles, targeted a tourist area in the Baisaran Valley, a location surrounded by dense pine forests. While the majority of the victims were Hindu tourists, a Christian tourist and a local Muslim were also among those killed.
Dantewada bombing, 26 April 2023
On 26 April 2023 | Ten Killed
An improvised explosive device (IED) blast occurred in the Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh, India. The explosion targeted a vehicle carrying personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) of the Chhattisgarh Police, who were returning from an anti-Maoist operation based on intelligence inputs. The attack, carried out by Naxal insurgents, claimed the lives of ten policemen and their driver. The incident took place in the Aranpur police station area of Dantewada.
Reasi Attack, 9 June 2024
The 2024 Reasi Attack | Nine Killed
A terrorist incident that took place on 9 June 2024 in the Reasi district of Jammu division, Jammu and Kashmir, India. Unidentified Islamist militants opened fire on a passenger bus carrying Hindu pilgrims traveling from the Shiv Khori cave to Katra. The attack caused the driver to lose control, sending the bus plunging into a deep gorge. The assailants reportedly continued firing at the vehicle after the crash. The attack resulted in the deaths of nine people and left 41 others injured.
Rajouri Attacks, 2023
The 2023 Rajouri Attacks | Seven Killed
A series of terrorist incidents that took place on January 1 and 2 in Dangri village, located in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. The first attack involved a shooting that left four people dead and nine others injured. The following day, a second attack occurred when an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated near the site of the initial shooting. The blast killed one child on the spot and injured five others. A second child later died from injuries sustained in the explosion. On January 8, another injured victim succumbed to injuries in the hospital, bringing the total death toll to seven.
Ernakulam Jehovah's Witness Convention Centre Blast, 29 October 2023
On 29 October 2023 | Five Killed
Multiple improvised explosive device (IED) blasts occurred during a Jehovah's Witnesses convention in Kalamassery, a suburb of Kochi, Kerala. The explosions took place during a Sunday morning session of the group’s annual regional convention, resulting in the deaths of five women, two men, and a child, and injuring over fifty others. Shortly after the incident, a man surrendered at the Kodakara police station, claiming responsibility for the attack. The motive behind the blasts remains under investigation.