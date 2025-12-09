Top 6 FLOP Bollywood Movies That Became OTT BLOCKBUSTERS: Available on Netflix, Jio Hotstar, Prime Video & More
Some films release at the wrong time and get overlooked. Too much competition or not enough buzz can kill a movie’s success. But once they land on OTT, people finally give them a chance and suddenly everyone’s talking about them! So, here’s a list of the 6 best movies which failed in theatres but became blockbusters on OTT- from Netflix, Jio Hotstar, Amazon prime and more.
Tumbbad on Amazon Prime Video
It was originally ignored in theatres and didn't draw big crowds at release. On OTT, its unique mix of horror, folklore and atmospheric visuals was finally appreciated widely.
An Action Hero on Netflix
It didn't perform well in box office. It failed to attract audience at theatres. After OTT release, its interesting plot and action-thriller elements resonated with streaming audience.
Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar on Amazon Prime Video
Its box office run was weak. On OTT, its dark tone, drama and strong performances got better recognition than in theatres. Many viewers found its story more fitting for an OTT watch.
Laal Singh Chaddha on Netflix
Despite high expectations, the film flopped in cinemas. Once on OTT, audience gave it a second chance and many appreciated the story. It started trending among viewers who felt theatre audience judged it too early.
12vi Fail on Jio Hotstar
12vi Fail became one of the most talked-about OTT releases. It was skipped by many in cinemas which made it a flop in theatres. But, its honest storytelling, realistic drama and strong performances resonated with OTT viewers, who praised it as underrated.
Jersey on Netflix/ Amazon Prime Video/ Jio Hotstar
The film under-performed in theatres. It was overshadowed by competing releases and poor box-office response. On OTT, its emotional core, sports drama appeal and soulful moments were loved by audiences looking for heartfelt releases.
Disclaimer
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.