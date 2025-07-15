LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bomb threat 4 killed in crash near London ola electric share price england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death bomb threat 4 killed in crash near London ola electric share price england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death bomb threat 4 killed in crash near London ola electric share price england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death bomb threat 4 killed in crash near London ola electric share price england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death
Live TV
TRENDING |
bomb threat 4 killed in crash near London ola electric share price england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death bomb threat 4 killed in crash near London ola electric share price england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death bomb threat 4 killed in crash near London ola electric share price england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death bomb threat 4 killed in crash near London ola electric share price england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Top Gym Looks of Leading Actresses: Who Wore It Best?”

Top Gym Looks of Leading Actresses: Who Wore It Best?”

In the world of fitness and fashion, many actresses are stepping up their game in the gym, showcasing styles that are as fierce as their workouts. From vibrant athleisure sets to chic accessories, these stars know how to turn heads while breaking a sweat. In this photo gallery, we highlight some of the hottest gym looks sported by your favorite actresses. Discover who slayed the fitness fashion scene with their unique styles, and see how they blend comfort with trendiness.

By: Yash Gaur Last Updated: July 15, 2025 | 12:02 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Top Gym Looks of Leading Actresses: Who Wore It Best?” - Gallery Image
1/6

Kareena Kapoor's Bold Red Gym Look

Kareena Kapoor flaunts a vibrant red sports bra paired with matching bottoms, exuding confidence and style during her workout session

Top Gym Looks of Leading Actresses: Who Wore It Best?” - Gallery Image
2/6

Katrina Kaif's Sleek Black Workout Ensemble

Katrina Kaif showcases a sleek black crop top and fitted shorts, embodying strength and elegance while engaging in her fitness routine.

Top Gym Looks of Leading Actresses: Who Wore It Best?” - Gallery Image
3/6

Sara Ali Khan's Empowering Gym Outfit

Sara Ali Khan steps out in a lively ensemble featuring a cropped top with an empowering message and colorful shorts, radiating positivity and energy.

Top Gym Looks of Leading Actresses: Who Wore It Best?” - Gallery Image
4/6

jahnvi Kapoor's Vibrant Pink Workout Outfit

Jahnvi Kapoor showcases her sporty side in a bright pink tank top paired with neon orange shorts, perfect for an energetic workout session.

Top Gym Looks of Leading Actresses: Who Wore It Best?” - Gallery Image
5/6

Malaika Arora's Stylish Monochrome Gym Ensemble

Malaika Arora steps out in a chic black and white patterned crop top and leggings, perfectly styled with bright pink sneakers for a trendy look.

Top Gym Looks of Leading Actresses: Who Wore It Best?” - Gallery Image
6/6

Disha Patani's Sporty Chic Look

Disha Patani flaunts a stylish maroon sports bra paired with navy shorts, showcasing her toned physique while maintaining a fashionable edge.

Top Gym Looks of Leading Actresses: Who Wore It Best?” - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Top Gym Looks of Leading Actresses: Who Wore It Best?” - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

Top Gym Looks of Leading Actresses: Who Wore It Best?” - Gallery Image
Top Gym Looks of Leading Actresses: Who Wore It Best?” - Gallery Image
Top Gym Looks of Leading Actresses: Who Wore It Best?” - Gallery Image
Top Gym Looks of Leading Actresses: Who Wore It Best?” - Gallery Image

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?