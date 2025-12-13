Top Highest-Grossing Actors Of 2025: Here’s Who Dominated The Box Office This Year
From Akshay Kumar to Rishab Shetty, take a look at the top 5 Indian actors of 2025 with back-to-back success. With multiple hits in a row, these stars entertained millions and also gave box office hits in today’s evolving industry.
Akshay Kumar: Akshay Kumar reaffirmed his reputation as one of the most dependable performers in Indian cinema. With four releases in 2025, he achieved a combined worldwide total of Rs 789.09 crore.
Akshay Khanna: Akshay Khanna had a phenomenal year in 2025, with his films making a significant mark at the box office.
Vicky Kaushal: Vicky Kaushal's latest 2025 hit, Chaava, earned almost Rs 827.06 crore worldwide, securing him a solid position among the top three Indian actors of the year.
Mohanlal: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, whose three releases together earned Rs 582.4 crore worldwide.
Rishab Shetty: Rishab Shetty emerged as 2025's biggest star with his blockbuster film Kantara, which earned 845.18 crore worldwide.
