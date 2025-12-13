LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kolkata news asim munir GOAT Messi air pollution control Gratuity district panchayat results donald trump Kolkata news asim munir GOAT Messi air pollution control Gratuity district panchayat results donald trump Kolkata news asim munir GOAT Messi air pollution control Gratuity district panchayat results donald trump Kolkata news asim munir GOAT Messi air pollution control Gratuity district panchayat results donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kolkata news asim munir GOAT Messi air pollution control Gratuity district panchayat results donald trump Kolkata news asim munir GOAT Messi air pollution control Gratuity district panchayat results donald trump Kolkata news asim munir GOAT Messi air pollution control Gratuity district panchayat results donald trump Kolkata news asim munir GOAT Messi air pollution control Gratuity district panchayat results donald trump
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Top Highest-Grossing Actors Of 2025: Here’s Who Dominated The Box Office This Year

Top Highest-Grossing Actors Of 2025: Here’s Who Dominated The Box Office This Year

From Akshay Kumar to Rishab Shetty, take a look at the top 5 Indian actors of 2025 with back-to-back success. With multiple hits in a row, these stars entertained millions and also gave box office hits in today’s evolving industry. 

By: Anshul Rani Last Updated: December 13, 2025 | 3:48 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Akshay Kumar
1/6

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar: Akshay Kumar reaffirmed his reputation as one of the most dependable performers in Indian cinema. With four releases in 2025, he achieved a combined worldwide total of Rs 789.09 crore.

Akshay Khanna
2/6

Akshay Khanna

Akshay Khanna: Akshay Khanna had a phenomenal year in 2025, with his films making a significant mark at the box office.

Vicky Kaushal
3/6

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal: Vicky Kaushal's latest 2025 hit, Chaava, earned almost Rs 827.06 crore worldwide, securing him a solid position among the top three Indian actors of the year.

Mohanlal
4/6

Mohanlal

Mohanlal: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, whose three releases together earned Rs 582.4 crore worldwide.

Rishab Shetty
5/6

Rishab Shetty

Rishab Shetty: Rishab Shetty emerged as 2025's biggest star with his blockbuster film Kantara, which earned 845.18 crore worldwide.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

Disclaimer: This content is intended solely for informational and educational purposes. It is compiled from publicly available sources, and NewsX has no direct association with the information provided.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS