From Chowmein To Manchurian: 7 Indian Chinese Dishes We Can’t Get Enough Of
Indian Chinese cuisine is a flavorful fusion that has won hearts across the country. From spicy chowmein and crispy Manchurian to tangy Schezwan delights, these dishes blend bold Chinese flavors with desi spices. Discover the must-try Indian Chinese favorites that dominate street food stalls and restaurant menus alike.
Chowmein
Thin noodles stir-fried with vegetables, sauces, and sometimes meat or paneer, whatever that means, Chowmin is a fast, flavourful and delicious option that can be eaten on the sky, on the floor, or used as a snack or meal.
Chili Paneer
Chili paneer is one of the most well-known vegetarian dishes. As a shared appetizer or side, chili paneer is crispy cubes of paneer in sweet and spicy sauce with capsicum and onions.
Hakka noodles
Thick chewy noodles that are sautéed with vegetables, garlic, and soy sauce. Hakka noodles are street food. You can also customize your Hakka noodles to be with chicken, eggs, or paneer.
Schezwan Chicken
No doubt a fiery dish made from bold Schezwan sauce that uses red chilies mixed with garlic and spices combine to form a sauce that is intensely hot while balancing smoky flavour.
Spring Rolls
Crispy rolls, deep fried and stuffed with some shredded vegetables and sometimes, noodles or meat; best when served with tangy dipping sauce.
Fried Rice (Schezwan or Veg)
Fried rice with some veggies, eggs, soy and sometimes some Schezwan sauce is an option that most people can enjoy. It is relatively quick to prepare and you can eat it by itself or with whatever you please.
Manchurian
Manchurian has its own distinct flavor from the deep fried balls of vegetables (or chicken) in a spicy tangy sauce. An excellent example of Indo-Chinese food. Crispy outer texture, saucy inside.