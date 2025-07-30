  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • From Chowmein To Manchurian: 7 Indian Chinese Dishes We Can’t Get Enough Of

From Chowmein To Manchurian: 7 Indian Chinese Dishes We Can’t Get Enough Of

Indian Chinese cuisine is a flavorful fusion that has won hearts across the country. From spicy chowmein and crispy Manchurian to tangy Schezwan delights, these dishes blend bold Chinese flavors with desi spices. Discover the must-try Indian Chinese favorites that dominate street food stalls and restaurant menus alike.

By: Last Updated: July 30, 2025 | 3:39 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
From Chowmein To Manchurian: 7 Indian Chinese Dishes We Can’t Get Enough Of - Photo Gallery
1/7

Chowmein

Thin noodles stir-fried with vegetables, sauces, and sometimes meat or paneer, whatever that means, Chowmin is a fast, flavourful and delicious option that can be eaten on the sky, on the floor, or used as a snack or meal.

From Chowmein To Manchurian: 7 Indian Chinese Dishes We Can’t Get Enough Of - Photo Gallery
2/7

Chili Paneer

Chili paneer is one of the most well-known vegetarian dishes. As a shared appetizer or side, chili paneer is crispy cubes of paneer in sweet and spicy sauce with capsicum and onions.

From Chowmein To Manchurian: 7 Indian Chinese Dishes We Can’t Get Enough Of - Photo Gallery
3/7

Hakka noodles

Thick chewy noodles that are sautéed with vegetables, garlic, and soy sauce. Hakka noodles are street food. You can also customize your Hakka noodles to be with chicken, eggs, or paneer.

From Chowmein To Manchurian: 7 Indian Chinese Dishes We Can’t Get Enough Of - Photo Gallery
4/7

Schezwan Chicken

No doubt a fiery dish made from bold Schezwan sauce that uses red chilies mixed with garlic and spices combine to form a sauce that is intensely hot while balancing smoky flavour.

From Chowmein To Manchurian: 7 Indian Chinese Dishes We Can’t Get Enough Of - Photo Gallery
5/7

Spring Rolls

Crispy rolls, deep fried and stuffed with some shredded vegetables and sometimes, noodles or meat; best when served with tangy dipping sauce.

From Chowmein To Manchurian: 7 Indian Chinese Dishes We Can’t Get Enough Of - Photo Gallery
6/7

Fried Rice (Schezwan or Veg)

Fried rice with some veggies, eggs, soy and sometimes some Schezwan sauce is an option that most people can enjoy. It is relatively quick to prepare and you can eat it by itself or with whatever you please.

From Chowmein To Manchurian: 7 Indian Chinese Dishes We Can’t Get Enough Of - Photo Gallery
7/7

Manchurian

Manchurian has its own distinct flavor from the deep fried balls of vegetables (or chicken) in a spicy tangy sauce. An excellent example of Indo-Chinese food. Crispy outer texture, saucy inside.

Tags:

From Chowmein To Manchurian: 7 Indian Chinese Dishes We Can’t Get Enough Of - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

From Chowmein To Manchurian: 7 Indian Chinese Dishes We Can’t Get Enough Of - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

From Chowmein To Manchurian: 7 Indian Chinese Dishes We Can’t Get Enough Of - Photo Gallery
From Chowmein To Manchurian: 7 Indian Chinese Dishes We Can’t Get Enough Of - Photo Gallery
From Chowmein To Manchurian: 7 Indian Chinese Dishes We Can’t Get Enough Of - Photo Gallery
From Chowmein To Manchurian: 7 Indian Chinese Dishes We Can’t Get Enough Of - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?