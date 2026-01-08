LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CBFC issue barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal cocaine ED india-pakistan conflict donald trump CBFC issue barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal cocaine ED india-pakistan conflict donald trump CBFC issue barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal cocaine ED india-pakistan conflict donald trump CBFC issue barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal cocaine ED india-pakistan conflict donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CBFC issue barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal cocaine ED india-pakistan conflict donald trump CBFC issue barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal cocaine ED india-pakistan conflict donald trump CBFC issue barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal cocaine ED india-pakistan conflict donald trump CBFC issue barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal cocaine ED india-pakistan conflict donald trump
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Top Lip Colors & Textures to Try in 2026: Matte, Glossy, Metallic, Nude, Bold, Rainbow & Seasonal Trends

Top Lip Colors & Textures to Try in 2026: Matte, Glossy, Metallic, Nude, Bold, Rainbow & Seasonal Trends

From subtle nudes to bold statements, lip colors and textures are evolving every season. Explore the latest trends in matte, glossy, metallic, nude, and bold shades. Rainbow lips and seasonal-inspired colors are also taking over beauty feeds, making lips the ultimate style accessory this year.

Published By: Harshita Gothi Published: January 8, 2026 15:00:37 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink – Pioneer
1/6
Top Lip Colors & Textures to Try in 2026: Matte, Glossy, Metallic, Nude, Bold, Rainbow & Seasonal Trends

Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink – Pioneer

Matte lips remain a classic for a reason. Their smooth velvety finish is perfect for long lasting wear and dramatic looks. Ideal for formal events or a polished everyday style.

You Might Be Interested In
NYX Butter Gloss – Tiramisu
2/6

NYX Butter Gloss – Tiramisu

Shiny, plump and irresistibly luscious, glossy lips are back in trend. Perfect for highlighting natural lip shapes or creating a youthful and fresh vibe.

MAC Lipstick – Velvet Teddy
3/6

MAC Lipstick – Velvet Teddy

Nude shades are timeless and versatile. Whether soft peach, beige, or brown, nude lips complement any outfit and makeup style.

You Might Be Interested In
Rainbow Lips
4/6

Rainbow Lips

Rainbow lips are a playful trend for fashionistas and content creators. Mix multiple colors for a creative, standout look perfect for social media photoshoots.

Seasonal Lip Trends

Stay on top of the season’s hottest shades. Winter favors deep berries and mauves, spring brings pastels, summer shines with corals, and autumn embraces warm browns and terracotta tones.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This content is for informational and trend reference purposes only. Lipstick names, shades, and brands mentioned are for inspiration and do not imply endorsement or sponsorship.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS