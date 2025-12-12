Top Movies and OTT Web Series Releasing This Week: From Wake Up Dead Man to Single Papa
This week brings major OTT releases, including Wake Up Dead Man, Single Papa, and Raat Akeli Hai on Netflix, along with Fallout Season 2 and Emily in Paris Season 5 on Prime Video and Netflix.
Wake Up Dead Man
Wake Up Dead Man is a Knives Out Mystery that streams on Netflix from December 12, 2025, after a short theatrical run.
Single Papa
Single Papa, a Kunal Kemmu family dramedy, premieres directly on Netflix on December 12, 2025.
Saali Mohabbat
Saali Mohabbat, Radhika Apte's movie, will live-stream on Zee5 on December 12, 2025. It will mark the debut of Tisca, who is an actor as well.
Fallout Season 2
Fallout Season 2 premieres on Amazon Prime Video on December 17, 2025, with eight episodes dropping weekly till early February.
Emily in Paris Season 5
Emily in Paris Season 5 arrives on Netflix on December 18, 2025, with all ten episodes released at once for binge-watching.
