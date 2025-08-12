Top 6 Bestselling Books That Became Box Office Hits
Some books are so good and worth the hype that you can’t resist turning them into a big screen. This gallery contains some bestselling books that ruled the bookshelves and the box office.
Harry Potter Series – J.K. Rowling
A series of fantasy novels turned into movies that show Harry Potter’s epic battle with Lord Voldemort, an immortal dark wizard. The films brought Hogwarts to life and became a blockbuster hit.
The Lord of the Rings – J.R.R. Tolkien
A great quest undertaken by Frodo and the Company of the Ring to defeat its maker, the Dark Lord Sauron. The movie even won 17 Oscars.
12th Fail – Anurag Pathak
An inspirational story based on Manoj Kumar Sharma, who struggles in poverty to become an Indian Police Service Officer. The movie is one of the 2023’s biggest hits.
Jurassic Park – Michael Crichton
A chaotic impact in the real world of genetically recreating dinosaurs just to create a theme park of cloned dinosaurs.
The Da Vinci Code – Dan Brown
A mysterious murder in Pari’s Louvre Museum and some of Leonardo da Vinci's most famous paintings unfold a religious mystery. The Da Vinci Code is one of the highest-grossing mystery adaptations ever.
The 3 Mistakes of My Life – Chetan Bhagat
Kai Po Che! One of the blockbuster movies is adapted from The 3 Mistakes of My Life by Chetan Bhagat. Three friends from Ahmedabad are thinking about doing something big in life and taking action towards life.
