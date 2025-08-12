LIVE TV
  • Top 6 Bestselling Books That Became Box Office Hits

Some books are so good and worth the hype that you can’t resist turning them into a big screen. This gallery contains some bestselling books that ruled the bookshelves and the box office. 

By: Last Updated: August 12, 2025 | 5:09 PM IST
1/7

Harry Potter Series – J.K. Rowling

A series of fantasy novels turned into movies that show Harry Potter’s epic battle with Lord Voldemort, an immortal dark wizard. The films brought Hogwarts to life and became a blockbuster hit.

2/7

The Lord of the Rings – J.R.R. Tolkien

A great quest undertaken by Frodo and the Company of the Ring to defeat its maker, the Dark Lord Sauron. The movie even won 17 Oscars.

3/7

12th Fail – Anurag Pathak

An inspirational story based on Manoj Kumar Sharma, who struggles in poverty to become an Indian Police Service Officer. The movie is one of the 2023’s biggest hits.

4/7

Jurassic Park – Michael Crichton

A chaotic impact in the real world of genetically recreating dinosaurs just to create a theme park of cloned dinosaurs.

5/7

The Da Vinci Code – Dan Brown

A mysterious murder in Pari’s Louvre Museum and some of Leonardo da Vinci's most famous paintings unfold a religious mystery. The Da Vinci Code is one of the highest-grossing mystery adaptations ever.

6/7

The 3 Mistakes of My Life – Chetan Bhagat

Kai Po Che! One of the blockbuster movies is adapted from The 3 Mistakes of My Life by Chetan Bhagat. Three friends from Ahmedabad are thinking about doing something big in life and taking action towards life.

7/7

Disclaimer

The content in this photo gallery is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The movies and novels mentioned are based on publicly available information and do not intend to infringe on any copyrights or intellectual property.

