  • Top OTT Drops This Week: From Thamma To The Girlfriend, Must-Watch December Releases

Latest OTT Releases This Week: Enjoy your me-time in the first month of December with a bang on OTT platforms. Your weekly dose of entertainment is here! Check out the top 7 movies released from Dec 1 to Dec 7 on various platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and more.

By: Anshul Rani Last Updated: December 2, 2025 | 3:49 PM IST
Thamma
1/8

Thamma

Featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Thamma is going to be released on Amazon Prime Video on December 2, 2025. This horror-comedy universe from Maddock revolves around Alok Goyal, a TV reporter who survives a terrifying bear attack deep in the forest only to be rescued by a mysterious woman named Tadaka, played by Rashmika Mandanna

My Secret Santa
2/8

My Secret Santa

This holiday rom-com follows single mom Taylor, who is desperate to pay her home rent and afford a snowboarding school for her daughter. She finds that a luxury ski resort is advertising for a seasonal Santa, but the clause is that the applicant must be male. How she got that job is what's exciting. The movie is going to be released on Netflix on Dec 3, 2025.

The Great Pre-Wedding Show
3/8

The Great Pre-Wedding Show

The story revolves around small-town wedding photographer Ramesh, who lands a high-paying pre-wedding shoot for wealthy and influential clients. However, chaos erupts when his assistant loses the memory cards containing all the videos and photos. Stream this movie on Zee5 on December 7.

Stephen
4/8

Stephen

This Tamil thriller delves into the mind of a confessed killer being evaluated by a psychiatrist on a case. However, the psychiatrist soon finds herself in a mind-twisting mystery. The thriller film is set to release on December 5, 2025.

Regretting You
5/8

Regretting You

This romantic drama film is based on the 2019 novel of the same name by Colleen Hoover. The movie will be available to buy or rent on BookMyShow from December 5, 2025.

Jay Kelly
6/8

Jay Kelly

The movie, set to release on Netflix on December 5, 2025, blends satire with reflections on fame and aging. Starring Jay Kelly, who is having an honest conversation with an old friend.

The Girlfriend
7/8

The Girlfriend

This Telugu romantic drama follows a young woman trapped in a toxic relationship. Rashmika Mandanna delivers a moving performance in a story that explores love, control, and self-worth. Binge-watch this film on Netflix starting December 5, 2025.

Disclaimer: This content is intended solely for informational and educational purposes. It is compiled from publicly available sources, and NewsX has no direct association with the information provided.
8/8

