LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • From Wednesday to Bigg Boss: OTT Shows Released in 2025 That Went Viral

From Wednesday to Bigg Boss: OTT Shows Released in 2025 That Went Viral

From reality dramas to fantasy thrillers, this year has been full of OTT hits. Some shows broke the records and sparked the internet. These hits prove that OTT holds a lot of power. Here is a list of top 7 shows available on OTT platforms that were released in 2025 and gained fame for their iconic characters and viral moments!

By: Last Updated: September 4, 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Criminal Justice Season 4
1/8

Criminal Justice Season 4

This show is available on Disney+ Hotstar. It became India's most-watched OTT original of 2025 with 27.7 million viewers.

Bigg Boss Season 19
2/8

Bigg Boss Season 19

This show is also available on Disney+ Hotstar. It got logged as the highest ever opening day video views for the franchise! Its weekly episodes remain trending with constant drama and fights in the house.

Pataal lok Season 2
3/8

Pataal lok Season 2

This show is available on Amazon Prime Video. It sparked discussions around media, caste and corruption in India.

Wednesday
4/8

Wednesday

Wednesday is streaming on Netflix with its Season 2 Part 2 episodes released yesterday (September 3,2025). This show became a global phenomenon with many recreations of its dance performances.

Khauf
5/8

Khauf

This show is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It is a redefined Indian horror with psychological storytelling.

Dupahiya
6/8

Dupahiya

This show is available on Amazon Prime Video. It began as a bike theft drama but unfolded into deep social commentary. it tackled many serious concerns like dowry, caste and rural inequalities with authenticity.

The Chronicles of the 4.5 Gang (SonyLIV)
7/8

The Chronicles of the 4.5 Gang (SonyLIV)

It is streaming on SonyLIV. It is a Malayalam gangster satire full of dark comedy scenes. Its iconic dialogues are trending on short videos and reels.

Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS