From Wednesday to Bigg Boss: OTT Shows Released in 2025 That Went Viral
From reality dramas to fantasy thrillers, this year has been full of OTT hits. Some shows broke the records and sparked the internet. These hits prove that OTT holds a lot of power. Here is a list of top 7 shows available on OTT platforms that were released in 2025 and gained fame for their iconic characters and viral moments!
Criminal Justice Season 4
This show is available on Disney+ Hotstar. It became India's most-watched OTT original of 2025 with 27.7 million viewers.
Bigg Boss Season 19
This show is also available on Disney+ Hotstar. It got logged as the highest ever opening day video views for the franchise! Its weekly episodes remain trending with constant drama and fights in the house.
Pataal lok Season 2
This show is available on Amazon Prime Video. It sparked discussions around media, caste and corruption in India.
Wednesday
Wednesday is streaming on Netflix with its Season 2 Part 2 episodes released yesterday (September 3,2025). This show became a global phenomenon with many recreations of its dance performances.
Khauf
This show is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It is a redefined Indian horror with psychological storytelling.
Dupahiya
This show is available on Amazon Prime Video. It began as a bike theft drama but unfolded into deep social commentary. it tackled many serious concerns like dowry, caste and rural inequalities with authenticity.
The Chronicles of the 4.5 Gang (SonyLIV)
It is streaming on SonyLIV. It is a Malayalam gangster satire full of dark comedy scenes. Its iconic dialogues are trending on short videos and reels.
