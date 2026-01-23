LIVE TV
Board of Peace congress Union Budget 2026 Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati alka kerkar love behind bars ICE border 2 cast
  Top OTT Titles To Binge Republic Day 2026 Long Weekend: Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 & JioHotstar Picks

Top OTT Titles To Binge Republic Day 2026 Long Weekend: Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 & JioHotstar Picks

Republic Day 2026 long weekend is here and your binge list needs to be perfectly sorted. If you don’t want boring plans, just grab snacks and switch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 or JioHotstar. from high josh patriotic movies to edge-of-seat thriller series, this list has it all!

Published By: Published: January 23, 2026 17:47:10 IST
OTT Recommendations to Watch This Republic Day 2026 Weekend
Top OTT Titles To Binge Republic Day 2026 Long Weekend: Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 & JioHotstar Picks

OTT Recommendations to Watch This Republic Day 2026 Weekend

Here are the top 5 OTT picks you should binge this Republic Day weekend.

Fighter movie on Netflix
Fighter movie on Netflix

It is a high energy action drama with patriotic vibe. It is the perfect pick if you want intense visuals with emotional moments.

The Family Man Series on Prime Video
The Family Man Series on Prime Video

It has suspense, action and dark comedy all in one. It if full of twists, strong performances, and desi intelligence drama.

URI: The Surgical Strike movie on ZEE5
URI: The Surgical Strike movie on ZEE5

It is one of the most loved patriotic action films. It has powerful dialogues and strong army-based emotions.

Lakshya movie on Jio Hotstar
Lakshya movie on Jio Hotstar

It is an emotional coming-of-age story with an army backdrop. It is best for those who love motivational weekend movies.

Special OPS series on Jio Hotstar
Special OPS series on Jio Hotstar

It is a spy thriller with gripping storyline and tension. It keeps you hooked episode after episode. It is ideal if you want crime and intelligence drama in one hinge.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

