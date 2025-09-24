From Rise and Fall to Bigg Boss OTT: Top 6 OTT Reality Shows You Should Watch Right Now
OTT platforms are delivering some the best reality shows that have quickly become everyone’s favorites! These shows keep audience hooked with unfiltered drama and real personalities of celebrities and influencers. here is a list of the top 6 trending reality shows on OTT you must watch right now or regret later!
Rise and Fall
It is a unique reality show where contestants compete to rise to the top or risk falling to the bottom. This show is full of strategies and survival.
MTV Splitsvilla
It is a dating reality show filled with drama, love and competition. the contestants pair up to find their ideal match! It is known for its twists and emotional journeys.
Koffee With Karan
It is a celebrity talk show with Bollywood's biggest stars. This show is hosted by Karan Johar with games, confessions and gossips. It is perfect for those who love Bollywood and want inside secrets.
Bigg Boss OTT
Bigg Boss is India's biggest reality show full of drama and gossips. It is hosted on Jio Hotstar with 24/7 live feeds. It is known for fights, entertainment and friendships.
Indian Matchmaking
It is a reality show with matchmaker Sima Taparia. This show is known for its take on tradition, compatibility and love.
MTV Hustle
It is India's first rap-based reality competition, known for bold lyrics and fiery performances. It is perfect for those who love music and hip-hop!
