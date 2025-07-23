Top Rituals That Devotees Should Follow For Positivity And Blessings on Shivratri: A Complete Guide

Maha Shivratri is one of the most sacred Hindu festivals dedicated to Lord Shiva. Devotees observe a day-long fast, perform Abhishekam by bathing the Shiva Linga with sacred offerings, and offer Bel Patra and flowers, which are dear to Lord Shiva. Chanting of “Om Namah Shivaya” continues throughout the day and night, creating a spiritual atmosphere. The night is spent in Jagran, where devotees sing bhajans and recite Shiva’s stories to stay awake and immersed in devotion. These rituals symbolize purification, dedication, and a deep connection with Lord Shiva.