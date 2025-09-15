MX Player Top 6 Rom-Com Web Series To Binge Watch This September 2025
Looking for light-hearted entertainment with a romantic twist? MX Player has got you covered. A variety of fun and breezy rom-com web series are available on this OTT platform, offering a refreshing vibe to your boring office breaks. Here is a list of 6 great picks of feel-good stories one should watch before they leave!
Heartbeats: Pyaar aur Armaan
It is a medical drama with romantic subplots. It is perfect for those who want lighthearted romance with emotional growth and professional setting.
Kill Dill- The Heartbreak Club
It is a Hindi original with a fun yet dramatic take on heartbreaks and modern relationships. It gives youthful vibes mixed with emotional storytelling.
Ishq in the Air
It is a sweet love story between a hairstylist and photographer. Everyday scenarios and simple dialogues make it very easy to connect with.
Love Ok Please
It is a romantic travel reality series offering comedy and flirty romantic moments among the contestants. It explores love on the road in a youthful format.
Thinkistan
It is a workplace drama with a rom-com angle. It is light and entertaining, perfect for those who love urban romance with ambition.
Love Ka Panga
It is a road-trip rom-com full of heartwarming romance and comedic banters. It is about two opposite personalities clashing and eventually bonding with each other.
