LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Emmy Awards 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Emmy Awards 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • MX Player Top 6 Rom-Com Web Series To Binge Watch This September 2025

MX Player Top 6 Rom-Com Web Series To Binge Watch This September 2025

Looking for light-hearted entertainment with a romantic twist? MX Player has got you covered. A variety of fun and breezy rom-com web series are available on this OTT platform, offering a refreshing vibe to your boring office breaks. Here is a list of 6 great picks of feel-good stories one should watch before they leave!

By: Last Updated: September 15, 2025 | 2:40 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Heartbeats: Pyaar aur Armaan
1/7

Heartbeats: Pyaar aur Armaan

It is a medical drama with romantic subplots. It is perfect for those who want lighthearted romance with emotional growth and professional setting.

Kill Dill- The Heartbreak Club
2/7

Kill Dill- The Heartbreak Club

It is a Hindi original with a fun yet dramatic take on heartbreaks and modern relationships. It gives youthful vibes mixed with emotional storytelling.

Ishq in the Air
3/7

Ishq in the Air

It is a sweet love story between a hairstylist and photographer. Everyday scenarios and simple dialogues make it very easy to connect with.

Love Ok Please
4/7

Love Ok Please

It is a romantic travel reality series offering comedy and flirty romantic moments among the contestants. It explores love on the road in a youthful format.

Thinkistan
5/7

Thinkistan

It is a workplace drama with a rom-com angle. It is light and entertaining, perfect for those who love urban romance with ambition.

Love Ka Panga
6/7

Love Ka Panga

It is a road-trip rom-com full of heartwarming romance and comedic banters. It is about two opposite personalities clashing and eventually bonding with each other.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS