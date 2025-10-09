LIVE TV
  • Sargi Thali for Karwa Chauth 2025: Easy and Healthy Options To Keep You Energized

Sargi Thali for Karwa Chauth 2025: Easy and Healthy Options To Keep You Energized

Fasting on Karwa Chauth can be challenging for many women, as it requires energy and discipline. Sargi is a very important part of the Karwa Chauth fast. A balanced and nutritious Sargi helps keep you full and active throughout the long fasting hours. Here is a list of items to definitely include in your Sargi Thali for Karwa Chauth 2025.

October 9, 2025 | 1:52 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Fresh Fruits
1/7

Fresh Fruits

Include banana, apple, papaya and pomegranate in your Sargi. These fruits are light yet refreshing and provide instant energy to start your day.

Dry Fruits and Nuts
2/7

Dry Fruits and Nuts

Almonds, cashews and raisins add healthy fats and proteins. They keep you full for longer and maintain energy levels.

Parathas or stuffed rotis
3/7

Parathas or stuffed rotis

Aalu parathas, paneer parathas or gobhi parathas keep your stomach satisfied and provide energy for long hours. They can be paired with curd for extra flavor.

Milk and Dairy products
4/7

Milk and Dairy products

A glass of milk or chai provides protein or calcium. These help in digestion and keep you hydrated.

Sweet Treats
5/7

Sweet Treats

Include dry fruit laddoos, halwa or kheer for a quick energy boost. It satisfies sweet cravings and keeps you energized.

Hydrating Drinks
6/7

Hydrating Drinks

Coconut water, buttermilk or fresh fruit juice keeps you hydrated and prevents fatigue during fasting. You should avoid overly sugary or caffeinated drinks.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

Individual dietary needs and health conditions may vary. Please consult a nutritionist or healthcare professional if you have specific dietary restrictions or health concerns before including any of these foods in your Sargi Thali.

