From Oxygen to It’s What’s Inside: Top 6 Sci-Fi Movies on Netflix to Watch Now
Netflix is a treasure for those who love sci-fi movies- blending fantasy, action and futuristic imagination. From mind-blending stories to thrilling survival adventures, these films know how to keep their audience hooked. Here’s a list of 6 sci-fi movies on Netflix you should NOT skip:
It's What's Inside
It is a mystery-thriller with sci-fi elements. Its story is dark, gripping and layered with suspense. It is perfect for fans of psychological science fiction.
The Old Guard
It blends real-world action with futuristic storytelling. It is full of action with immortal mercenaries with extraordinary powers.
The Electric State
It is a visually stunning futuristic journey. It features a girl travelling with her robot companion. It is perfect for fans of heartfelt sci-fi.
Spaceman
It is the story of an astronaut facing isolation in space. It raises questions about exploration and human loneliness. It is emotional and though-provoking.
Leave The World Behind
It is a gripping sci-fi thriller exploring survival and technology breakdown. It keeps viewers guessing till the end.
Oxygen
It is a French survival sci-fi thriller. It is a story of a woman trapped in a cryogenic chamber. It is one of Netflix's most underrated gems!
