DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport ind vs ban latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur
  From Oxygen to It's What's Inside: Top 6 Sci-Fi Movies on Netflix to Watch Now

From Oxygen to It’s What’s Inside: Top 6 Sci-Fi Movies on Netflix to Watch Now

Netflix is a treasure for those who love sci-fi movies- blending fantasy, action and futuristic imagination. From mind-blending stories to thrilling survival adventures, these films know how to keep their audience hooked. Here’s a list of 6 sci-fi movies on Netflix you should NOT skip:

By: Last Updated: September 24, 2025 | 6:22 PM IST
It's What's Inside
1/7

It's What's Inside

It is a mystery-thriller with sci-fi elements. Its story is dark, gripping and layered with suspense. It is perfect for fans of psychological science fiction.

The Old Guard
2/7

The Old Guard

It blends real-world action with futuristic storytelling. It is full of action with immortal mercenaries with extraordinary powers.

The Electric State
3/7

The Electric State

It is a visually stunning futuristic journey. It features a girl travelling with her robot companion. It is perfect for fans of heartfelt sci-fi.

Spaceman
4/7

Spaceman

It is the story of an astronaut facing isolation in space. It raises questions about exploration and human loneliness. It is emotional and though-provoking.

Leave The World Behind
5/7

Leave The World Behind

It is a gripping sci-fi thriller exploring survival and technology breakdown. It keeps viewers guessing till the end.

Oxygen
6/7

Oxygen

It is a French survival sci-fi thriller. It is a story of a woman trapped in a cryogenic chamber. It is one of Netflix's most underrated gems!

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

