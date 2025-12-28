Top Spy Thrillers Like Dhurandhar: 6 High-Stakes Films You Can’t Miss
In case you have just watched Dhurandhar and are in search of more high-stakes espionage movies, these six films could not provide a better mix of brutal realism, extreme secret activities and the enormous personal sacrifice of love for one’s country.
D-Day (2013)
A gritty, high-stakes thriller about an elite team of Indian agents sent to Karachi to capture India's most wanted underworld don. It focuses on the intense tactical planning and the personal sacrifices made by the operatives when the mission goes sideways.
Raazi (2018)
Set during the 1971 war, a young Kashmiri woman is married into a Pakistani military family to serve as an undercover mole for RAW. The film masterfully explores the heavy emotional burden and constant fear of a "resident agent" living behind enemy lines.
Madras Cafe (2013)
An Indian intelligence officer is sent to war-torn Sri Lanka to disrupt a rebel group, only to uncover a massive conspiracy to assassinate a former Prime Minister. It is a technical, realistic spy procedural that ditches typical Bollywood heroics for grounded geopolitical drama.
Baby (2015)
An elite counter-terrorism unit travels across the globe to stop a series of coordinated attacks by capturing key masterminds. It is a fast-paced, "hunt-and-neutralize" film that showcases the professional efficiency of secret agents working in the shadows.
Article 370 (2024)
This political thriller follows a field agent and a PMO official working together to navigate the intelligence hurdles required to abrogate Jammu and Kashmir's special status. It’s a fascinating look at how desk-level strategy and field-level action must align to execute a historic mission.
Mission Majnu (2023)
A RAW field agent living undercover as a tailor in Pakistan must locate a secret nuclear facility before a full-scale war breaks out. The movie highlights the "slow-burn" nature of espionage, where building a life and blending in is the only way to succeed.