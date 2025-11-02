SRK Birthday Special: Best 6 Bollywood Movies of Shah Rukh Khan That Make Him The King Of Bollywood
Shah Rukh Khan, the King of Bollywood, celebrates his birthday with fans across the world every year on November 2. He’s known for his unmatched charm and ruling hearts for over three decades. His films are emotional experiences that define generations. On his birthday, we’ve made a list of his best 6 films that made him the legend he is today.
Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge (1995)
It is an iconic romantic drama that redefined love in Bollywood. His chemistry with Kajol remains timeless. It is the longest-running film in Indian cinema history.
Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham (2001)
It is a grand family drama with an emotional core. SRK shines as the obedient yet passionate son, Rahul Raichand. It is a Karan Johar classic that defined early 2000s Bollywood.
Chak De! India (2007)
SRK plays hocky coach in this inspiring sports drama. It is based on teamwork and redemption. It showed his versatility beyond romantic roles.
My Name Is Khan (2010)
It is an emotional story of a man with Asperger's syndrome searching for justice. It tackles Islamophobia and humanity post 9/11.
Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)
It is about a heart-wrenching yet feel-good love triangle. It is perfect mix of romance, tears and humor.
Devdas (2002)
It is a tragic romance adapted from Sarat Chandra's classic. SRK's intense portrayal of Devdas is unforgettable.
