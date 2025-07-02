Top Stock Market Books You Should Read Before Investing Your Money
In a country like India where financial education is not part of the school curriculum, books become our best teachers. Here are some of the most powerful books that simplify complex financial ideas and offer real world investment solutions and help you bring strong money habits that can secure your future.
The Intelligent Investor- Benjamin Graham
It teaches us how to be a disciplined, long term investor. It is a classic on value investing and market behavior.
Let's Talk Money- Monika Halan
It covers budgeting, mutual funds and financial planning. It simplifies money management for its readers.
Stocks to Riches- Parag Parikh
It explains real reasons why investors lose or win money. It focuses on investor psychology in Indian markets.
The Warren Buffet Way- Robert G. hagstrom
It breaks down buffets strategy in simple terms. It inspires smart research-based investing.
The Psychology of Money- Morgan Housel
It encourages patience, long term thinking and avoiding hype. It teaches us how mindset affects financial decisions.
Coffee Can Investing- Saurabh Mukherjea
It is an Indian book on low risk, long term stock investing. It uses real Indian company examples for easy understanding.
Retire Rich: Invest ₹40 a day- P.V. Subramanyam
It shows how small daily investments can grow big. It is perfect for beginners starting in the 20s.
Common Stocks and Uncommon Profits- Philip Fisher
It helps you pick quality businesses to invest in. It is great for understanding business fundamentals.