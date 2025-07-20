Top Stock Picks: 9 Long-Term Buys from Brokerages Bullish on TCS, Bajaj Finance & Trent

Discover 9 stocks to buy for long term reflects the bullish outlook of India’s leading brokerages on companies with strong fundamentals and promising growth trajectories. From IT giants like TCS and HCL Technologies to financial powerhouse Bajaj Finance and retail leaders like Trent, these brokerage recommendations offer diverse opportunities for long-term investors. Remember, while these stock picks are backed by expert analysis, always consult your financial advisor before making any investment decisions to align with your personal financial goals.