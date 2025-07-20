LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia brahmos Bhopal Budhwara locality Indian embassy in Niger 2022 Brazil election results India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web russia brahmos Bhopal Budhwara locality Indian embassy in Niger 2022 Brazil election results India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web russia brahmos Bhopal Budhwara locality Indian embassy in Niger 2022 Brazil election results India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web russia brahmos Bhopal Budhwara locality Indian embassy in Niger 2022 Brazil election results India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web
Live TV
TRENDING |
russia brahmos Bhopal Budhwara locality Indian embassy in Niger 2022 Brazil election results India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web russia brahmos Bhopal Budhwara locality Indian embassy in Niger 2022 Brazil election results India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web russia brahmos Bhopal Budhwara locality Indian embassy in Niger 2022 Brazil election results India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web russia brahmos Bhopal Budhwara locality Indian embassy in Niger 2022 Brazil election results India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Top Stock Picks: 9 Long-Term Buys from Brokerages Bullish on TCS, Bajaj Finance & Trent

Top Stock Picks: 9 Long-Term Buys from Brokerages Bullish on TCS, Bajaj Finance & Trent

Discover 9 stocks to buy for long term reflects the bullish outlook of India’s leading brokerages on companies with strong fundamentals and promising growth trajectories. From IT giants like TCS and HCL Technologies to financial powerhouse Bajaj Finance and retail leaders like Trent, these brokerage recommendations offer diverse opportunities for long-term investors. Remember, while these stock picks are backed by expert analysis, always consult your financial advisor before making any investment decisions to align with your personal financial goals.

By: Newsx Webdesk Last Updated: July 20, 2025 | 3:06 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Top Stock Picks: 9 Long-Term Buys from Brokerages Bullish on TCS, Bajaj Finance & Trent - Photo Gallery
1/10

Bajaj Finance Share Price (Axis Securities Stock Pick)

Recommendation: Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,050 | Bajaj Finance Share Price

Top Stock Picks: 9 Long-Term Buys from Brokerages Bullish on TCS, Bajaj Finance & Trent - Photo Gallery
2/10

Greenply Industries Share Price (Axis Securities Stock Pick)

Recommendation: Buy | Target Price: Rs 385 | Greenply Industries Share Price

Top Stock Picks: 9 Long-Term Buys from Brokerages Bullish on TCS, Bajaj Finance & Trent - Photo Gallery
3/10

Tech Mahindra Share Price (Axis Securities Stock Pick)

Recommendation: Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,775 | Tech Mahindra Share Price

Top Stock Picks: 9 Long-Term Buys from Brokerages Bullish on TCS, Bajaj Finance & Trent - Photo Gallery
4/10

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price (Motilal Oswal Stock Pick)

Recommendation: Buy | Target Price: Rs 165 | Vishal Mega Mart Share Price

Top Stock Picks: 9 Long-Term Buys from Brokerages Bullish on TCS, Bajaj Finance & Trent - Photo Gallery
5/10

Trent Share Price (Motilal Oswal Stock Pick)

Recommendation: Buy | Target Price: Rs 6,650 | Trent Share Price (Motilal Oswal Stock Pick)

Top Stock Picks: 9 Long-Term Buys from Brokerages Bullish on TCS, Bajaj Finance & Trent - Photo Gallery
6/10

Tata Consultancy Services Share Price(Geojit BNP Paribas)

Recommendation: Buy | Target Price: Rs 3,691 | Tata Consultancy Services Share Price(Geojit BNP Paribas)

Top Stock Picks: 9 Long-Term Buys from Brokerages Bullish on TCS, Bajaj Finance & Trent - Photo Gallery
7/10

Astral Share Price (Axis Securities Stock Pick)

Recommendation: Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,680 | Astral Share Price (Axis Securities Stock Pick)

Top Stock Picks: 9 Long-Term Buys from Brokerages Bullish on TCS, Bajaj Finance & Trent - Photo Gallery
8/10

Fine Organic Share Price(Anand Rathi Stock Pick)

Recommendation: Buy | Target Price: Rs 6,400 | Fine Organic Share Price(Anand Rathi Stock Pick)

Top Stock Picks: 9 Long-Term Buys from Brokerages Bullish on TCS, Bajaj Finance & Trent - Photo Gallery
9/10

HCL Technologies Share Price (Sharekhan Stock Pick)

Recommendation: Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,850 | HCL Technologies Share Price (Sharekhan Stock Pick)

Top Stock Picks: 9 Long-Term Buys from Brokerages Bullish on TCS, Bajaj Finance & Trent - Photo Gallery
10/10

NewsX Disclaimer

Image credits: Representational images sourced from Pixabay, Freepik, Unsplash, and Pexels.

(Disclaimer: The views/suggestions/recommendations expressed in this article are solely by investment experts. NewsX suggests its readers consult their financial advisers before taking any investment decision.)

Top Stock Picks: 9 Long-Term Buys from Brokerages Bullish on TCS, Bajaj Finance & Trent - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Top Stock Picks: 9 Long-Term Buys from Brokerages Bullish on TCS, Bajaj Finance & Trent - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Top Stock Picks: 9 Long-Term Buys from Brokerages Bullish on TCS, Bajaj Finance & Trent - Photo Gallery
Top Stock Picks: 9 Long-Term Buys from Brokerages Bullish on TCS, Bajaj Finance & Trent - Photo Gallery
Top Stock Picks: 9 Long-Term Buys from Brokerages Bullish on TCS, Bajaj Finance & Trent - Photo Gallery
Top Stock Picks: 9 Long-Term Buys from Brokerages Bullish on TCS, Bajaj Finance & Trent - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?