Top Stock Picks: 9 Long-Term Buys from Brokerages Bullish on TCS, Bajaj Finance & Trent

Discover 9 stocks to buy for long term reflects the bullish outlook of India’s leading brokerages on companies with strong fundamentals and promising growth trajectories. From IT giants like TCS and HCL Technologies to financial powerhouse Bajaj Finance and retail leaders like Trent, these brokerage recommendations offer diverse opportunities for long-term investors. Remember, while these stock picks are backed by expert analysis, always consult your financial advisor before making any investment decisions to align with your personal financial goals.
Bajaj Finance Share Price (Axis Securities Stock Pick)
Recommendation: Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,050 | Bajaj Finance Share Price
Greenply Industries Share Price (Axis Securities Stock Pick)
Recommendation: Buy | Target Price: Rs 385 | Greenply Industries Share Price
Tech Mahindra Share Price (Axis Securities Stock Pick)
Recommendation: Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,775 | Tech Mahindra Share Price
Vishal Mega Mart Share Price (Motilal Oswal Stock Pick)
Recommendation: Buy | Target Price: Rs 165 | Vishal Mega Mart Share Price
Trent Share Price (Motilal Oswal Stock Pick)
Recommendation: Buy | Target Price: Rs 6,650 | Trent Share Price (Motilal Oswal Stock Pick)
Tata Consultancy Services Share Price(Geojit BNP Paribas)
Recommendation: Buy | Target Price: Rs 3,691 | Tata Consultancy Services Share Price(Geojit BNP Paribas)
Astral Share Price (Axis Securities Stock Pick)
Recommendation: Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,680 | Astral Share Price (Axis Securities Stock Pick)
Fine Organic Share Price(Anand Rathi Stock Pick)
Recommendation: Buy | Target Price: Rs 6,400 | Fine Organic Share Price(Anand Rathi Stock Pick)
HCL Technologies Share Price (Sharekhan Stock Pick)
Recommendation: Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,850 | HCL Technologies Share Price (Sharekhan Stock Pick)
