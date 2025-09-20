Top Stocks To Watch: Reliance, SBI, Adani, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki And few Others In Focus

Here are the top stocks to watch coming week, offering exciting opportunities for investors. Adani Group stocks continue to shine following positive regulatory updates, showing strong gains. Ixigo remains in focus after Jefferies added it to their India long-only portfolio, signaling growth potential.

State Bank of India (SBI) demonstrated resilience despite a weak market, reflecting investor confidence. Vodafone Idea is under the scanner after reporting a widened loss, which may trigger volatility. Lemon Tree Hotels grabbed attention with new approvals for a luxury hotel project. Additionally, market leaders like Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, Infosys, and Maruti Suzuki are worth tracking for their robust fundamentals and growth outlook. Keep a close watch on these movers as the week unfolds!

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial or investment advice. Stock market investments carry risks, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Please consult a certified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)