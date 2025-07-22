LIVE TV
  • 5 Must-Visit Temples in Maharashtra for Peace, Beauty & Divine Energy

5 Must-Visit Temples in Maharashtra for Peace, Beauty & Divine Energy

Looking for a soulful monsoon retreat? These 5 temples in Maharashtra offer a powerful blend of peace, architectural beauty, spiritual charm, and stunning natural surroundings.

By: Vani Verma Last Updated: July 22, 2025 | 5:27 PM IST
In search of a peaceful moment? These temples in Maharashtra are the best spiritual experience

For in-depth legends, divine presence, distance from the outside world, and simply peace and nature, these temples in Maharashtra give a soothing experience to the soul worth experiencing during the monsoon period.

Trimbakeshwar Shiva Temple - Nashik

The temple is one of the ancient temples and is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas. It is highly revered and special because it is located in beautiful mountains. It has a special ambiance to the area, as pilgrims experience being exclusively devoted and can focus on meditation and deep contemplation with the divine.

Siddhivinayak Temple - Mumbai

Siddhivinayak is a really significant spiritual place anchor for hundreds of thousands of people who visit Mumbai. Siddhivinayak is dedicated to Lord Ganesha. It has captured the hearts and blessings of people from other countries who come looking for peace or soul searching or spiritual support for their lives.

Bhimashankar Temple - Pune District

Bhimashankar Temple is also a Jyotirlinga Temple in a beautiful forest in a thick forest sunsets landscape in the Western Ghats which really has peace, nature, and beauty and lovely spiritual power, at its best.

Grishneshwar Temple

Grishneshwar Temple near the Ellora Caves is another of the Jyotirling temples. The temple itself is a great site of spiritual calmness and beautiful architecture, and is an important piece of history with beautiful work and quality.

Jejuri Temple

Jejuri temple, a temple sacred to Lord Khandoba, is on a hill, the temple site incorporates a fantastic visual experience with the rituals of things covered in turmeric along with pilgrimage festival events.

Disclaimer

Temple hours and accessibility may vary due to weather or local events. Please check local guidelines before visiting.

