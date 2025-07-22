5 Must-Visit Temples in Maharashtra for Peace, Beauty & Divine Energy
Looking for a soulful monsoon retreat? These 5 temples in Maharashtra offer a powerful blend of peace, architectural beauty, spiritual charm, and stunning natural surroundings.
For in-depth legends, divine presence, distance from the outside world, and simply peace and nature, these temples in Maharashtra give a soothing experience to the soul worth experiencing during the monsoon period.
Trimbakeshwar Shiva Temple - Nashik
The temple is one of the ancient temples and is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas. It is highly revered and special because it is located in beautiful mountains. It has a special ambiance to the area, as pilgrims experience being exclusively devoted and can focus on meditation and deep contemplation with the divine.
Siddhivinayak Temple - Mumbai
Siddhivinayak is a really significant spiritual place anchor for hundreds of thousands of people who visit Mumbai. Siddhivinayak is dedicated to Lord Ganesha. It has captured the hearts and blessings of people from other countries who come looking for peace or soul searching or spiritual support for their lives.
Bhimashankar Temple - Pune District
Bhimashankar Temple is also a Jyotirlinga Temple in a beautiful forest in a thick forest sunsets landscape in the Western Ghats which really has peace, nature, and beauty and lovely spiritual power, at its best.
Grishneshwar Temple
Grishneshwar Temple near the Ellora Caves is another of the Jyotirling temples. The temple itself is a great site of spiritual calmness and beautiful architecture, and is an important piece of history with beautiful work and quality.
Jejuri Temple
Jejuri temple, a temple sacred to Lord Khandoba, is on a hill, the temple site incorporates a fantastic visual experience with the rituals of things covered in turmeric along with pilgrimage festival events.
Disclaimer
Temple hours and accessibility may vary due to weather or local events. Please check local guidelines before visiting.