Music Hits September 2025: Latest Trending Punjabi & Bollywood Songs September 2025
September 2025 is packed with music videos and high energy dance tracks! Massive engagement is coming from streaming platforms like Spotify, YouTube and JioSaavn. Fans are actively sharing and recreating their favorite tracks online. Here is a list of 6 trending songs this month:
Monica- Coolie
Pooja Hegde's stunning choreography sparked a global dance challenge! It was releasing in Hindu, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. it peaked at #1 on Mirchi Top 20 Chart.
Saiyaara song
It is a heartfelt track that resonates with listeners. It was filmed in a single day, highlighting the lead actors' chemistry. It debuted at #97 on Spotify Global Top 100.
For A Reason by Karan Aujla
It is a romantic ballad with smooth melodies. It is a heartfelt track that resonates with listeners. It is a music video featuring Karan Aujla and Tania, directed by Agam Mann and Aseem Mann.
Tenu Ki Pata- The Bads of Bollywood
Aryan Khan made his singing debut with this song and gained a large number of fans! He sung it alongside Diljeet Dosanjh, blending Punjabi intensity with modern twists.
Without me by AP Dhillon
It is AP Dhillon's smooth vocals paired with a catchy melody. It has been featured in various top playlists. It received positive reviews for its production quality.
Supreme by Shubh
It is Shubh's latest track that continues his streak of chart-topping hits. It features a blend of hard-hitting beats and introspective lyrics. It gained significant traction on streaming platforms.
