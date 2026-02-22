Toxic Actor Yash: From KGF Stardom to Teaser Controversy – Top 5 Most SHOCKING Controversies Revealed

(Pic Credits: X)

Land Encroachment Dispute in Hassan (2021)

In early 2021, residents of Thimmanahalli-Dudda village in Hassan accused Yash’s family of encroaching on their land. The villagers claimed the family used bulldozers to level land and build a road on a vacant plot they believed belonged to the community. Yash later clarified at the Dudda police station that he had purchased the land for farming and offered to donate 10 acres to the village to settle the conflict.