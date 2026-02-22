Toxic Actor Yash: From KGF Stardom to Teaser Controversy – Top 5 Most SHOCKING Controversies Revealed
Kannada superstar Yash (Naveen Kumar Gowda) has maintained a largely clean public image but several controversies have surfaced & particularly surrounding his rise to pan India stardom and his upcoming projects.
'Toxic' Teaser and Religious Sentiment (2026)
Shortly after its release, the teaser for Yash's film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups faced a formal complaint from the National Christian Federation. The group alleged that the portrayal of Saint Michael the Archangel was disrespectful and that the teaser contained "objectionable and obscene visuals" that hurt the community's feelings.
Illegal Tree Felling Allegations (2024–2025)
The production of Toxic ran into legal trouble when Karnataka's Environment Minister, Eshwar Khandre, alleged that hundreds of trees were illegally cut down on forest land (owned by HMT) to build a film set. An FIR was subsequently filed against the filmmakers after satellite images reportedly confirmed the deforestation.
Chit Fund and Money Laundering Allegations (2012–2017)
Early in his career, Yash and his family were accused by former neighbours in Mysuru of cheating people through a chit fund business. While Yash admitted to having been involved in chit funds before becoming an actor, he vehemently denied the fraud charges, calling them a "conspiracy" to malign his growing reputation.
The "Who was Yash before KGF?" Remark (2024)
A major stir was caused when producer Allu Aravind (Allu Arjun’s father) made a comment questioning Yash's stardom prior to the KGF franchise. Although the comment was later clarified as being taken out of context, it triggered a massive online clash between fans of the two superstars.
Land Encroachment Dispute in Hassan (2021)
In early 2021, residents of Thimmanahalli-Dudda village in Hassan accused Yash’s family of encroaching on their land. The villagers claimed the family used bulldozers to level land and build a road on a vacant plot they believed belonged to the community. Yash later clarified at the Dudda police station that he had purchased the land for farming and offered to donate 10 acres to the village to settle the conflict.
