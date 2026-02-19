LIVE TV
  Toxic Actress Rukmini Vasanth Lands in Headlines Again: From Mystery Man Viral Photo to 'Toxic' Role Speculation

Toxic Actress Rukmini Vasanth Lands in Headlines Again: From Mystery Man Viral Photo to 'Toxic' Role Speculation

Rukmini Vasanth a rapidly rising star in South Indian cinema has largely maintained a strong professional image but has faced a few public controversies mainly linked to fan reactions against alleged disrespect and personal security concerns. The most talked about yet limited controversies include:

Rukmini Vasanth in Toxic Controversy
1/7
Toxic Actress Rukmini Vasanth Lands in Headlines Again: From Mystery Man Viral Photo to 'Toxic' Role Speculation

Rukmini Vasanth in Toxic Controversy

The controversy around Toxic grew after legal complaints by the Aam Aadmi Party Women’s Wing and the National Christian Federation over visuals in the teaser that were called obscene and "sexually explicit". Rukmini Vasanth is not the direct target but her role as Mellisa marks a bold shift from her good girl image and has placed her in the larger debate. Reports of production delays and creative differences between Geetu Mohandas and Yash have also kept the film in constant headlines.

Dating Rumors with Photographer
2/7
.

Dating Rumors with Photographer

In January 2026, speculation arose about her personal life after an old photograph with photographer Siddhant Nag resurfaced, sparking online chatter about a potential secret relationship, to which she has not officially responded.

Producer N. Ravi Shankar's Backhanded Comment
3/7

Producer N. Ravi Shankar's Backhanded Comment

In September 2025, during the Kantara Chapter 1 event, producer N. Ravi Shankar caused a major stir by suggesting that while Rukmini is a good actress, she could only deliver "80%" of the performance level of her co-star, Jr NTR.

Fan Backlash Over '80%' Remark
4/7

Fan Backlash Over '80%' Remark

The comment above led to immediate, widespread backlash on social media, with fans calling the remark disrespectful, unnecessary, and sexist, accusing the producer of demeaning a female lead to praise a hero.

Impersonation Scam Awareness
5/7

Impersonation Scam Awareness

In November 2025, Rukmini issued a public warning on X (formerly Twitter) regarding a fraudster impersonating her to contact people, urging fans to disregard messages from a specific unauthorized number.

Involving Bengaluru Police
6/7

Involving Bengaluru Police

Following the impersonation incident, the Bengaluru City Police got involved, advising the public not to share information and to file complaints, which highlighted the seriousness of the safety issues she was facing.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is based on publicly available reports and is intended for informational and purposes only. It does not aim to defame or harm the reputation of any individuals or organisations mentioned.

