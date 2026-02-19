Toxic Actress Rukmini Vasanth Lands in Headlines Again: From Mystery Man Viral Photo to ‘Toxic’ Role Speculation

Rukmini Vasanth in Toxic Controversy

The controversy around Toxic grew after legal complaints by the Aam Aadmi Party Women’s Wing and the National Christian Federation over visuals in the teaser that were called obscene and "sexually explicit". Rukmini Vasanth is not the direct target but her role as Mellisa marks a bold shift from her good girl image and has placed her in the larger debate. Reports of production delays and creative differences between Geetu Mohandas and Yash have also kept the film in constant headlines.