  Toxic Release Date: Cast, Story, Plot, Shocking Villain REVEAL, Budget- Everything About KGF Actor Yash's Film

Toxic Release Date: Cast, Story, Plot, Shocking Villain REVEAL, Budget- Everything About KGF Actor Yash’s Film

The buzz around Toxic has been growing ever since the project starring KGF star Yash was officially announced. Touted as one of the most anticipated Indian films, the movie has already generated massive excitement among fans thanks to its intriguing title, stylish first look, and the promise of a dark, intense storyline. Here’s everything about Toxic release date, cast, story, plot, budget, and more. 

Published: March 5, 2026 09:22:55 IST
Toxic Release Date
Toxic release date, cast, story, plot, budget, and more. Photo: X

Toxic Release Date

Yash’s latest movie, Toxic, has been delayed and is now set to release on June 4, 2026. The much-awaited movie starring the KGF actor has been postponed by nearly three months from its earlier scheduled release.

Why Toxic Postponed?
Why Toxic Postponed?

Toxic movie has been postponed due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East after US and Israel’s joint strike on Iran.

Toxic Cast
Toxic Cast

Toxic cast includes Yash, Rukmini Vasanth, Kyle Paul, Kiara Advani, and Tara Sutaria.

Toxic Story
Toxic Story

Toxic unfolds in the coastal paradise of Goa, where a powerful drug cartel pulls the strings behind a facade of sun-soaked beaches and vibrant culture.

Toxic Budget
Toxic Budget

Toxic is reportedly made on a massive record-breaking budget of Rs 500-700 crore, making it one of the most expensive Indians films ever.

