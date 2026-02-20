Toxic Teaser Released: Yash Returns as Raya in His Fiercest and Most Ruthless Avatar Yet, Promising a High-Octane Crime Saga
The teaser for Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups starring Yash as Raya is out, giving fans a glimpse of a dark and thrilling gangster world. Yash’s intense presence and the dialogue “It’s over when I say it’s over” set the tone for the film. Let’s take a look at the newly released teaser, which came after Yash’s bold “Daddy’s home” character reveal.
Teaser Overview
The Toxic teaser has officially dropped & giving fans a first look at Yash in the lead role of Raya. The short clip hints at intense action sequences, gripping drama and a dark underworld storyline that promises a thrilling cinematic experience.
Teaser Highlights
The teaser introduces Raya, a powerful crime leader. The teaser sparks Action, suspense and high stakes dominate the visuals. Bold dialogues and Key line: “It’s over when I say it’s over” sets a dramatic tone.
Star Cast
Yash as Raya – Fearless Gangster
Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth – Pivotal Roles
The ensemble ensures a star studded and highly anticipated release.
Release & Languages
Worldwide release on 19 March 2026, Available in multiple languages: Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. The Multi language strategy aims for broad audience reach.
Release Buzz
Fans are already sharing clips, memes, and reactions from the Toxic teaser, making it one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The teaser has sparked widespread excitement, with social media abuzz over Yash’s powerful performance and the film’s intense action sequences, positioning Toxic for a strong box-office launch.
Disclaimer
All information is based on the official teaser release and publicly available news. Release dates and cast details are subject to change.