LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
army crackdown in Bangladesh Ananya Panday Benny Blanco donald trump Nimisha Priya Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty EU-Israel Gaza aid deal army crackdown in Bangladesh Ananya Panday Benny Blanco donald trump Nimisha Priya Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty EU-Israel Gaza aid deal army crackdown in Bangladesh Ananya Panday Benny Blanco donald trump Nimisha Priya Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty EU-Israel Gaza aid deal army crackdown in Bangladesh Ananya Panday Benny Blanco donald trump Nimisha Priya Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty EU-Israel Gaza aid deal
Live TV
TRENDING |
army crackdown in Bangladesh Ananya Panday Benny Blanco donald trump Nimisha Priya Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty EU-Israel Gaza aid deal army crackdown in Bangladesh Ananya Panday Benny Blanco donald trump Nimisha Priya Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty EU-Israel Gaza aid deal army crackdown in Bangladesh Ananya Panday Benny Blanco donald trump Nimisha Priya Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty EU-Israel Gaza aid deal army crackdown in Bangladesh Ananya Panday Benny Blanco donald trump Nimisha Priya Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty EU-Israel Gaza aid deal
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Toxic Work Environments: Five Corporate Cultures That Kill Productivity, In Pics

Toxic Work Environments: Five Corporate Cultures That Kill Productivity, In Pics

The corporate environment is often filled with a focus on growth, collaboration and success – yet amongst all that, many organizations participate in behaviors that are detrimental to worker wellbeing. It can begin by micromanaging, playing the blame game, and lead to overwork being glorified as a badge of honor as it is easy for toxic habits to arise and remain. These behaviors are often accepted or overlooked and create a stressful environment, with drained morale and unproductive employees. If even the most admired companies can find themselves in this position, employees can experience burnout, a lack of support or feeling drained emotionally, companies can experience turnover and low engagement. Here are five toxic workplace behaviors and how they negatively impact people and performance.

By: Aradhna Khurana Last Updated: July 16, 2025 | 6:07 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Image Credit- Pinterest - Photo Gallery
1/5

Blame Culture

Instead of reflecting on mistakes, we look for someone to blame, shame or punish. This results in a lack of risk-taking, creativity, and trust within teams. Blame Culture is a very common toxic work culture in the workplace.

Image Credit- Pinterest - Photo Gallery
2/5

Overwork Culture

Employees have to put in long hours with no work-life balance. Burnout is the norm, and time off is discouraged, which results in mental and physical depletion.

Image Credit- Pinterest - Photo Gallery
3/5

Micromanagement Culture

Managers micromanage every assignment and lack trust in their teams. This has the effect of suppressing creativity, diminishing collective morale and often leads to apathetic employees. This is a pervasive toxic culture at work.

Image Credit- Pinterest - Photo Gallery
4/5

Favoritism and Office Politics

Decisions on promotions and recognition are made based on familiarity rather than performance. This generates bitterness, unequal competition, and low morale in other employees.

Image Credit- Pinterest - Photo Gallery
5/5

Lack of Transparency and Communication

Critical decisions are taken behind the backs of people, and leadership does not communicate updates or act upon feedback. This generates confusion, gossip, and misalignment between management and teams.

Toxic Work Environments: Five Corporate Cultures That Kill Productivity, In Pics - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Toxic Work Environments: Five Corporate Cultures That Kill Productivity, In Pics - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

Toxic Work Environments: Five Corporate Cultures That Kill Productivity, In Pics - Photo Gallery
Toxic Work Environments: Five Corporate Cultures That Kill Productivity, In Pics - Photo Gallery
Toxic Work Environments: Five Corporate Cultures That Kill Productivity, In Pics - Photo Gallery
Toxic Work Environments: Five Corporate Cultures That Kill Productivity, In Pics - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?