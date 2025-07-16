Toxic Work Environments: Five Corporate Cultures That Kill Productivity, In Pics

The corporate environment is often filled with a focus on growth, collaboration and success – yet amongst all that, many organizations participate in behaviors that are detrimental to worker wellbeing. It can begin by micromanaging, playing the blame game, and lead to overwork being glorified as a badge of honor as it is easy for toxic habits to arise and remain. These behaviors are often accepted or overlooked and create a stressful environment, with drained morale and unproductive employees. If even the most admired companies can find themselves in this position, employees can experience burnout, a lack of support or feeling drained emotionally, companies can experience turnover and low engagement. Here are five toxic workplace behaviors and how they negatively impact people and performance.