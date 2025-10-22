Toyota Launches Land Cruiser FJ: Compact SUV with Iconic Off-Road DNA

Toyota has unveiled its latest addition of the all-new Land Cruiser FJ. This compact yet rugged SUV will make its public debut at the Japan Mobility Show 2025 with a market launch in Japan planned for mid-2026. Combining Toyota’s signature durability with modern design and advanced features, the new Land Cruiser FJ promises adventure both on and off the road. Let’s take a look at its key features, price, mileage, and more.