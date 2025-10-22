Toyota Launches Land Cruiser FJ: Compact SUV with Iconic Off-Road DNA
Toyota has unveiled its latest addition of the all-new Land Cruiser FJ. This compact yet rugged SUV will make its public debut at the Japan Mobility Show 2025 with a market launch in Japan planned for mid-2026. Combining Toyota’s signature durability with modern design and advanced features, the new Land Cruiser FJ promises adventure both on and off the road. Let’s take a look at its key features, price, mileage, and more.
Toyota Land Cruiser FJ Boasts 70 Series Off0Road Capability
Toyota’s IMV series, the FJ has wheel articulation comparable to the 70 Series and an impressive 5.5-meter turning radius with a wheelbase that’s 270mm shorter than the Land Cruiser 250.
Toyota Land Cruiser FJ Packs 2.7L Petrol Engine
Land Cruiser FJ is a 2.7-litre petrol engine, paired with a 6AT gearbox and a 4WD system.
Toyota Land Cruiser FJ Delivers 160bhp, 246Nm with Spacious Five-Seat Layout
Toyota Land Cruiser FJ produces 160bhp and 246Nm of torque. The prototype measures 4,575mm long, 1,855mm wide, and 1,960mm tall, with a five-seat layout.
Toyota FJ: 70-Year Land Cruiser Legacy
Toyota continues to evolve the Land Cruiser legacy that has spanned over 70 years and 12 million units worldwide.
Toyota Land Cruiser FJ Launch Date
SUV will make its public debut at the Japan Mobility Show 2025 with a market launch in Japan planned for mid-2026.
Disclaimer
Specifications, features, and prices of the Toyota FJ mentioned above are based on the manufacturer’s prototype and official announcements. Actual production models may vary. Always check with authorized dealerships for the latest details.