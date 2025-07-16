LIVE TV
Foul Smell?? Try Out These Traditional Methods To Remove Unpleasant Odors and Blossom Your Room

Dealing with foul odors at home? Try out these traditional remedies that offers natural and effective solutions. Simple ingredients like rose water, bay leaves, and even cow dung cakes have been trusted for generations to purify and deodorize indoor air without chemicals.

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: July 16, 2025 | 4:51 PM IST
1/8

Neem leaves

Nature's purifier
Burning dried neem leaves or placing fresh ones in corners of the house helps eliminate foul smells, especially in damp areas.

2/8

Camphor

Purify the air naturally
Camphor purifier the air and leaves a pleasant aroma. Burning camphor in a small bowl can instantly remove stubborn odors.

3/8

Lemon and clove combo

A kitchen freshener
Slice a lemon in half and press a few cloves into it. It adds refreshing citrus spice fragrance to the room.

4/8

Sandalwood paste or incense

Soothing and effective
Sandwood's earthy aroma masks unpleasant odors beautifully. Burning it or applying its paste on corners keeps indoor air smelling fresh and calming.

5/8

Cow dung cakes

Ancestorial air cleanser
Burning dried cow dung cakes may seem old fashioned but still prevalent, it removed bad odors, especially during religious rituals and monsoons.

6/8

Rose water spray

Quick floral fix
Spritzing rose water around your room can instantly refresh a space. A simple and effective traditional solution used in many households.

7/8

Bay leaves

Fragrant and functional
Burning bay leaves in a mental dish releases a soothing scent that clears musty odors from kitchens etc.

8/8

Disclaimer

The information provided is for informational and general knowledge purposes.

