Latest Movies & Web series Available on OTT To Watch This Week (17 Nov-23 Nov): Netflix, Jio Hotstar Amazon Prime Video & More
This week brings a mix of fantasy adventures, biographical drama, romantic stories and action thrillers. Many fan-favorites are returning with new seasons and high hype. Many fresh releases are also coming to these OTT platforms. Here’s a list of the 7 latest web series and movies releasing this week (17 November 2025-23 November 2025) on Netflix, Jio Hotstar, Prime Video, ZEE5 and more.
Back To Black on Netflix
It will be released on 17 November 2025. It is Amy Winehouse's biopic showing her rise from a shy North London girl to a global icon. It focuses on her music journey, toxic romance and emotional battles behind the fame.
A Man on the Inside Season 2 on Netflix
It will be released on 20 November, 2025. The retired professor goes undercover again, this time inside a college. It involves blackmail scandal, elite donors and quirky suspects.
The Family Man Season 3 on Prime Video
It will be released on November 21, 2025. Srikant Tiwari becomes the hunted after a mission goes wrong. It involves TASC, terrorists, and political rivals who all chase him at once!
The Bengal Files on ZEE5
It will be released on 21 November, 2025. A journalist disappears while investigating powerful political groups. A CBI officer uncovers links to 1946 Bengal riots and hidden historical secrets.
Ziddi Ishq on JioHotstar
It will be released on November 21, 2025. It is a high-voltage love story filled with obsession and revenge. The relationship becomes toxic as passion becomes dangerous.
Champagne Problems on Netflix
It will be released on November 19, 2025. It is about a woman who inherits a failing champagne estate and teams up with an annoying wine expert. It is full of cute romance and rich visuals.
The Mighty Nein on Prime Video
It will be released on November 19, 2025. it is an animated fantasy adventure show based on Critical Role's D&D world. It is great for fantasy, animation and adventure lovers!
Disclaimer
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.