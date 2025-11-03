LIVE TV
  • From Smriti Mandhana to Ellyse Perry: Meet The 7 Hottest Women Cricketers of 2025 Ruling The Match Today!

From Smriti Mandhana to Ellyse Perry: Meet The 7 Hottest Women Cricketers of 2025 Ruling The Match Today!

Women’s cricket in 2025 isn’t just about power plays, it’s about style and charisma too. These players are redefining what it means to be both fierce athletes and fashion icons. From India to Australia, here’s a list of the hottest female cricketers glowing up in their jerseys proving strength and beauty go hand in hand.

November 3, 2025 | 12:22 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Ellyse Perry (Australia)
1/8

Ellyse Perry (Australia)

She is an Australian all-rounder, global icon of women's cricket. She combines elite performance with a poised off-field style, which makes her standout.

Smriti Mandhana (India)
2/8

Smriti Mandhana (India)

She is an Indian batting star, admired for graceful stroke-play and charming presence. Her on-field elegance make her a strong performer.

Harleen Deol (India)
3/8

Harleen Deol (India)

She is a rising Indian star known for her viral catches and strong social media game. Her bubbly personality, fitness and trendy outfits turn heads instantly!

Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa)
4/8

Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa)

She is an elegant batter with stunning looks and sophisticated charm. She is known for her classic beauty and graceful persona.

Amelia Kerr (New Zealand)
5/8

Amelia Kerr (New Zealand)

She is a talented all-rounder with a fresh, youthful glow that fans adore. She is often praised for her humble nature and effortless style.

Nat Sciver-Brunt (England)
6/8

Nat Sciver-Brunt (England)

She is England's powerhouse player with both skill and charisma. Her athletic frame and radiant confidence make her stand out instantly.

Sophia Dunkley (England)
7/8

Sophia Dunkley (England)

She is stylish, fierce and unapologetically herself. She rocks bold hairstyles and vibrant fashion, setting trends in women's cricket.

Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

This article is intended purely for entertainment and appreciation purposes. The rankings or mentions are based on public popularity and media presence, not on personal appearance alone. All images used belong to their respective owners and are credited accordingly. The aim is to celebrate women cricketers for their talent, confidence, and inspiring presence on and off the field.

