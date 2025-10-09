LIVE TV
  Karwa Chauth Mehendi Ideas 2025: Latest Designs To Try For A Festive Look

Karwa Chauth Mehendi Ideas 2025: Latest Designs To Try For A Festive Look

Karwa Chauth is the perfect time to get your hands covered in beautiful mehendi and get compliments from your husband!. Mehendi adds charm to your festive look and makes your hands look even more beautiful. Here’s a list of the top 6 mehendi designs to try this Karwa Chauth 2025.

Traditional Rajasthani Bridal Mehendi
1/7

Traditional Rajasthani Bridal Mehendi

It is the style of mehendi filled with floral lines and peacock motifs. It covers full hands and extends to arms for a royal look.

Arabic Floral Mehendi
2/7

Arabic Floral Mehendi

It features leafy trails and bold outlines. It is quick to apply yet looks richly detailed. It is ideal for those who love minimal yet elegant designs.

Portrait Mehendi Design
3/7

Portrait Mehendi Design

It features husband-wife figures or Karwa Chauth thali motifs. It adds a personalized and emotional touch. It is one of the best options for women celebrating their first karwa chauth.

Mandala and Minimal Mehendi
4/7

Mandala and Minimal Mehendi

It features simple circular mandala pattern in the center of the palm. It is elegant and can be paired with bold nail art for a trendy look!

Indo-Western Mehendi design
5/7

Indo-Western Mehendi design

It combines geometric lines, minimal floral elements and hearts. It is a half-hand design that looks chic and classy. It is best for modern women who love stylish and unique patterns.

Lotus Motif Mehendi Design
6/7

Lotus Motif Mehendi Design

It features blooming lotus flowers with fine detailing. It symbolizes grace, purity and eternal love. It looks stunning with traditional outfits and gold bangles.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

The mehendi designs and images featured in this article are for inspiration purposes only. Individual results may vary based on the artist’s style and skill. Always do a patch test before applying mehendi to avoid any skin irritation or allergic reactions.

