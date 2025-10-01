LIVE TV
  Trending Bollywood Comedy Movies To Watch on OTT This October 2025: Available on Netflix, Prime Video & Jio Hotstar

Looking for a good laugh? Watching a lighthearted comedy film can be a fun way to spend your free time! These are perfect for relaxing on the weekend or a quick break. They often mix humor with relatable life situations, making them enjoyable for all ages. Here is a list of films which are light, entertaining and great for stress relief. 

By: Last Updated: October 1, 2025 | 6:07 PM IST
Chaman Bahaar
1/7

Chaman Bahaar

It is a small-town romantic comedy with humorous situations that are relatable and fun. It has a short run-time, making it perfect for a single-day watch.

Ginny Weds Sunny
2/7

Ginny Weds Sunny

It is a romantic comedy with modern twists on relationships and love. It is full of strong chemistry between the lead actors. It has many fun and entertaining scenes.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan on Prime Video
3/7

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan on Prime Video

It is a comedy film revolving around a same-sex love story. It has situational humor and hilarious dialogues. It is engaging for viewers of all ages.

Badhaai Do on Prime Video
4/7

Badhaai Do on Prime Video

It is a story about an unconventional couple and family expectations. It blends emotional moments and comedy perfectly.

Lootcase on Jio Hotstar
5/7

Lootcase on Jio Hotstar

It is a crime comedy about a man finding a suitcase full of cash. It is filled with slapstick humor and funny situations.

Haddi on Jio Hotstar
6/7

Haddi on Jio Hotstar

It is a dark comedy with unpredictable plot and entertaining narrative. It has a mix of humor and suspense to keep viewers hooked.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

