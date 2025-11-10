New Movies & Web Series Releasing This Week (10 November 2025-16 November 2025) on Netflix, Jio Hotstar, Prime Video, ZEE5 & Other OTT Platforms
This week brings a power-packed lineup across all major OTT platforms. From emotional dramas to intense thrillers, there’s something for every mood! Here’s the perfect list of top 7 web series and movies releasing on Netflix, Disney Hotstar, Amazon Prime, ZEE5 & more.
Delhi Crime Season 3 on Netflix
It will be released on 13 November, 2025. DCP Vartika Chaturvedi returns with another chilling case. It is a gritty and powerful continuation of the Emmy-winning series.
Dynamite Kiss on Netflix
It will be released on 12 November, 2025. It is a Korean romantic-action drama about a hitman who falls for his target. It features explosive chemistry and fast-paced storytelling.
Jurassic World: Rebirth on Jio Hotstar
It will be released on 14 November, 2025. Dinosaurs return with a darker, evolved storyline. It is full of action and sci-fi adventure with new genetically modified species.
Nishaanchi on Prime Video
It will be released on 14 November, 2025. It is a political thriller directed by Anurag Kashyap. It explores corruption, power struggles and ambition.
Malice on Prime Video
It will be released on 14 November, 2025. It is a mystery-drama series with a dark psychological twist. It follows a group entangled in deceit and manipulation.
Inspection Bungalow on ZEE5
It will be released on 14 November, 2025. It is a horror-thriller set in a haunted colonial bungalow. It blends supernatural scares with investigative suspense.
In Your Dreams on Netflix
It will be released on 14 November, 2025. It is an animated fantasy film where dreams collide with reality. It is a heartwarming adventure for all age groups.
Disclaimer
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.