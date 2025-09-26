LIVE TV
  Trending OTT Releases Of This Week (September 23- September 29) Streaming on Prime Video, Jio Hotstar, Zee5 & More

Trending OTT Releases Of This Week (September 23- September 29) Streaming on Prime Video, Jio Hotstar, Zee5 & More

This week is blasting with fresh OTT releases you don’t want to miss! Prime Video, Jio Hotstar and Zee5 have dropped some binge-worthy dramas and movies. Here are the top 6 trending shows and movies streaming on OTT platforms:

By: Last Updated: September 26, 2025 | 3:40 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle
1/7

Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle

This was released on September 25, 2025 on Amazon Prime Video. This show will be full of unfiltered conversations blended with humor and laughter.

Janaawar- The Beast Within
2/7

Janaawar- The Beast Within

This is a crime series released on September 26, 2025 on Zee5. It revolves around a man, SI Hemant Kumar, investigating the case of a missing person.

Mrigaya: The Hunt
3/7

Mrigaya: The Hunt

This is a crime thriller movie released on September 26, 2025 on Zee5. It revolves around four Kolkata police officers who team up to solve a murder case of a sex worker.

Sundarakanda
4/7

Sundarakanda

It is a Telugu romantic movie released on September 23, 2025 on Jio Hotstar. It is about a middle aged man named Siddharth who is looking for his future wife.

Hridayapoorvam
5/7

Hridayapoorvam

It is a movie full of romance and drama. It centers around a wealthy man who receives a heart transplant. He connects with his donor's family throughout the film.

Marvel Zombies
6/7

Marvel Zombies

It is a film full of adventure and action, released on September 24, 2025 on Jio Hotstar. Marvel Zombies follow a group of survivors who are trying to save the Earth after the avengers are taken over by the Zombie Plague.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

