Bored This Weekend? Check Out These Trending Movies on Netflix & Prime Video
OTT platforms are a new weekend getaway from life’s unbeatable stress. Watching a good movie can take away real life pressures for sometime. So, these platforms keep providing new films for viewers to binge! From action thrillers to heartfelt romances, here is a list of 7 movies trending on Netflix and Prime Video in August 2025.
Fall for me-Netflix
It is a romantic drama that mixes heartbreak and love full of emotional depth. It is trending among the youth for its relatable storyline.
The Summer I Turned Pretty- Prime Video
It is a heartfelt teen romance which captures the dreamy magic of first love, summer and friendships. Teenagers should definitely watch once.
Butterfly- Prime Video
It is a film packed with action scenes. A fellow spy reconnecting with his assassin daughter. It is trending in India.
Head Over Heels- Prime Video
It is a lighthearted rom-com with quirky characters. It is heartwarming yet funny and ideal for weekend watch with friends or loved ones.
Welcome To Sudden Death- Netflix & Prime Video
It is a reboot of the 1995 Jean Claude- Van Damme classic. It is perfect for fans of thrillers and martial arts. It is fully packed with fight sequences.
Oho Enthan Baby- Netflix
This movie blends humor and emotions in a unique narrative. It is loved for its storytelling and cultural flavor.
Night Always Comes- Netflix
It is a dark and gritty crime drama which explores betrayal and survival. It is appealing to those who like realistic and raw storytelling.
Disclaimer
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.