

Trendy Lipsticks Shades: Vibrant, Energetic, Lip Colors To Turn Heads

Lipstick Prince continues to evolve but certain shades remain timeless and universally flattering. From the bold allure of classic red and berry tones to the soft charm of mauve and nude, there is a trendy lipstick share for every mood and occasion. These shades offer versatility, allowing everyone to express their unique style with confidence.

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: July 3, 2025 | 4:10 PM IST
Classic red- Timeless Glamour

Red never goes out of style. This iconic shade is bold, confident, and suits all skin tones when you find the right undertone.

Mauve Magic- Everyday Elegance

Mauve is the ultimate "your lips but better" shade. This muted mix of pink and purple is perfect for daily wear.

Terracotta- Earthy chic

This Rich, burnt orange-brown hue has made a huge comeback. Terracotta adds warmth and depth to your makeup look.

Berry Tones- Bold and Beautiful

From raspberry to plum, berry shade is a bold statement. They are ideal for fall and winter but can work year-round when you want to add a splash of color to your lips

Nude Lips- The Minimalist's Dream

Nude lipstick remain a go- to-for there versatility. From beige to caramel, there is a nude shade for every skin tone. Do pair it with a bold eye or natural look.

Coral Crush- Summary Ready

Coral, a vibrant mix of pink and orange, is perfect for sunny days. It is fresh, playful, and brightens up your face instantly.

Deep Brown- 90s Revival

Dark brown lips are back in a big way. This edgy, nostalgic shade brings a serious attitude and pairs perfectly with sleek hair and minimalist makeup.

Disclaimer: The lipstick shades mentioned are based on current beauty trends and general preferences.

