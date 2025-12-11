Triptii Dimri’s Skincare Routine REVEALED! Check Out Her Soft Glam Makeup Tips
Want glowing skin and soft glam in this winter season? Then why don’t you follow the skincare routine of Triptii Dimri? Here’s a step-by-step tutorial that will help you achieve a flawless, dewy makeup look.
Cleansing
Cleansing: Triptii Dimri uses a mild, chemical-free cleanser to keep the skin clean without any irritation. A gentle face wash is a key to healthy and glowing skin.
Vitamin C
Vitamin C: Triptii Dimri applies vitamin C serum every other day to brighten the skin tone. It's her secret for that natural glow.
Moisture
Moisture: Triptii loves using a lightweight moisturizer to keep her skin soft and plump.
Sunscreen
Sunscreen: Triptii wears SPF every day, even when she's indoors, to protect her skin from UV damage.
Retinol for Skin
Retinol for Skin: Triptii occasionally uses retinol serum at night to target fine lines and improve the skin texture.
Makeup
Makeup: For makeup, Triptii begins with a brightening primer, followed by a light foundation and concealer for a flawless look.
Glowing Skin
Glowing Skin: Use the blush topped with a light highlighter to bring a soft, healthy flush to her cheeks.
Disclaimer
Disclaimer: This content is intended solely for informational and educational purposes. It is compiled from publicly available sources, and NewsX has no direct association with the information provided.