LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove business news goa fire news bcci Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove business news goa fire news bcci Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove business news goa fire news bcci Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove business news goa fire news bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove business news goa fire news bcci Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove business news goa fire news bcci Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove business news goa fire news bcci Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove business news goa fire news bcci
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Triptii Dimri’s Skincare Routine REVEALED! Check Out Her Soft Glam Makeup Tips

Triptii Dimri’s Skincare Routine REVEALED! Check Out Her Soft Glam Makeup Tips

Want glowing skin and soft glam in this winter season? Then why don’t you follow the skincare routine of Triptii Dimri? Here’s a step-by-step tutorial that will help you achieve a flawless, dewy makeup look.

By: Anshul Rani Last Updated: December 11, 2025 | 3:47 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Cleansing
1/8

Cleansing

Cleansing: Triptii Dimri uses a mild, chemical-free cleanser to keep the skin clean without any irritation. A gentle face wash is a key to healthy and glowing skin.

Vitamin C
2/8

Vitamin C

Vitamin C: Triptii Dimri applies vitamin C serum every other day to brighten the skin tone. It's her secret for that natural glow.

Moisture
3/8

Moisture

Moisture: Triptii loves using a lightweight moisturizer to keep her skin soft and plump.

Sunscreen
4/8

Sunscreen

Sunscreen: Triptii wears SPF every day, even when she's indoors, to protect her skin from UV damage.

Retinol for Skin
5/8

Retinol for Skin

Retinol for Skin: Triptii occasionally uses retinol serum at night to target fine lines and improve the skin texture.

Makeup
6/8

Makeup

Makeup: For makeup, Triptii begins with a brightening primer, followed by a light foundation and concealer for a flawless look.

Glowing Skin
7/8

Glowing Skin

Glowing Skin: Use the blush topped with a light highlighter to bring a soft, healthy flush to her cheeks.

Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

Disclaimer: This content is intended solely for informational and educational purposes. It is compiled from publicly available sources, and NewsX has no direct association with the information provided.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS