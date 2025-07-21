True Beauty actor Cha Eun-Woo Shocked Fans with New Look Ahead of July 23 Military Enlistment

LIVE TV
Astro member Cha Eun-Woo is set to begin his mandatory military service. The actor-singer has started preparing for his enlistment scheduled on July 28. he recently shared his new haircut pictures on Instagram. In shared photos, Eun-Woo is seen cutting his farewell cake, along with his new haircut as per military standards. 

By: Manisha Chauhan Last Updated: July 21, 2025 | 9:51 PM IST
1/8

Cha Eun-Woo Military Service

True Beauty actor Cha Eun-Woo is going for mandatory military service on July 28. The actor has started preparing for it.

2/8

Cha Eun-Woo Farewell Cake

Cha Eun-Woo posted pictures on his Instagram handle, holding his farewell cake and wearing a crown, looking adorable.

3/8

Cha Eun-Woo Salon Session

Cha Eun-Woo also showed her salon session, where he got his hair cut as per military standards and even showed his chopped strands.

4/8

Fans Get Emotional

Fans send him emotional goodbyes and love. One fan emotionally commented, "I'm crying and it's not enough. I love you my love, be healthy always." Another one showed love by saying, "awww so cute with short hair! The day has arrived, good luck and you're already back."

5/8

Final Bye at Fan Meet

Ahead of his military enlistment, Gangnam Beauty actor Cha Eun-Woo held a fan meeting, ‘The Royal’, to say a final goodbye to his fans before his military service.

6/8

Cha Eun-Woo Gratitude Speech

During the fan meeting, Cha Eun-Woo seemed emotional and expressed gratitude to his fans by saying, "I wanted to make you smile and leave you with fun, happy memories. Thanks to all of you, I’ll go and come back healthy and happy. Let’s definitely meet again."

7/8

Cha Eun-Woo Solo Album

Astro star Cha Eun-Woo will drop a solo album as a memory for his fans. His agency Fantagio recently released a statement to confirm his release of an album.

8/8

Disclaimer

The content in this Photo Gallery is based on publicly available information and fan reactions. All images and references to Cha Eun-Woo's Instagram post.

