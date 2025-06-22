Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge
Live TV
TRENDING |
Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • True crime obsession:- 7 must-watch documentaries

True crime obsession:- 7 must-watch documentaries

“Get ready to dive into the world of true crime with these 7 must-watch documentaries that will keep you on the edge of your seat. From gripping investigations to shocking revelations, these films offer a fascinating look into the world of crime and justice. With their in-depth storytelling and thought provoking insights, these documentaries are a must watch for anyone interested in true crime stories.”

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: June 22, 2025 | 10:34 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
True crime obsession:- 7 must-watch documentaries - Gallery Image
1/7

Making a Murderer

A documentary series on Steven Avery's case explores the investigation and trial raises while raising questions about justice and evidence. This highly publicized and complex case has sparked discussions.

True crime obsession:- 7 must-watch documentaries - Gallery Image
2/7

The Keepers

It investigates the unsolved murder of Sister Cesnik, exploring potential connections to a priest and featuring interviews with those who knew her. The documentary raises important questions about abuse and cover-ups, shedding light on a tragic event.

True crime obsession:- 7 must-watch documentaries - Gallery Image
3/7

The Staircase

This documentary documents the trail of Michael Paterson, who was accused of murdering his wife. It provides intimate access to the trail and its aftermath, exploring the prosecution's case and defense while raising questions about justice.

True crime obsession:- 7 must-watch documentaries - Gallery Image
4/7

Evil Genius

It covers the bizarre "pizza bomber heist" case, exploring the complex plot and investigation. Through interviews with those involved, the documentary raises-thought provoking questions about human behavior and motives.

True crime obsession:- 7 must-watch documentaries - Gallery Image
5/7

Cold Case

It is a documentary series that examines real-life cold cases, featuring reenactments and interviews to explore the investigation and evidence. By shedding light on unsolved cases, the series aims to spark new leads and justice.

True crime obsession:- 7 must-watch documentaries - Gallery Image
6/7

Wild Wild Country

It documents the rise and fall of Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh, exploring the cut-like following and controversies surrounding his commune. The documentary features footage and interviews, raising questions about spirituality and power.

True crime obsession:- 7 must-watch documentaries - Gallery Image
7/7

I am a Killer

A documentary series that features interviews with inmates death row, exploring their crimes, motivations, and reflections. By sharing their stories, the series raises complex questions about justice, morality, and redemption.

True crime obsession:- 7 must-watch documentaries - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?