Trying to Quit Smoking? Start With Your Breath
Struggling to quit smoking? Discover how breathwork reduces cravings, balances hormones, lowers stress, and helps you stop smoking naturally.
How Smoking Affects Your Body
Smoking even one cigarette harms your body. Nicotine constricts blood vessels, reduces circulation, dulls skin tone, and accelerates visible aging from within.
Smoking and Skin Aging
Nicotine reduces blood flow to the face, causing a grey, dull complexion. It speeds up aging, increases oxidative stress, and triggers inflammation throughout the body.
Why Quitting Is So Hard
Smoking addiction works like sugar addiction. Cravings affect decision-making, stress levels, and hormones, making it difficult to quit suddenly without a supportive system.
Breathwork Can Help You Quit
Correct breathing balances hormones and calms the mind. It activates the parasympathetic nervous system, helping manage cravings and supporting a smoother transition away from cigarettes.
Expert Insight
According to Dr. Rashmi Shetty, breathwork plays a powerful role in managing addiction by reducing stress, improving internal awareness, and helping people make healthier, conscious choices.
Breathing Techniques That Work
Anulom Vilom (alternate nostril breathing) and Kumbhaka (breath retention) help regulate stress, control cravings, and restore harmony between mind and body.
Breathwork vs Cravings
Regular breathwork reduces urge intensity, improves emotional control, and supports better decision-making, making it easier to gradually wean off cigarettes without relapse.
A Natural Way Forward
Avoid smoking and stay away from white sugar. Combine conscious breathing with lifestyle changes to reduce cravings, slow aging, and support long-term wellness naturally.