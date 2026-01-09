LIVE TV
  Tu Yaa Main Lead Actress Shanaya Kapoor's Hot New Look Grabs Attention: Boyfriend, Controversies & Personal Details Revealed

Tu Yaa Main Lead Actress Shanaya Kapoor’s Hot New Look Grabs Attention: Boyfriend, Controversies & Personal Details Revealed

Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor, is back in the spotlight after the teaser of Tu Yaa Main dropped online. The star kid is gearing up for her big screen debut as a lead actress, making this a crucial moment in her career. Since the teaser release, Shanaya has been trending across social media for her look, screen presence and family legacy. Here’s everything you need to know about Tu Yaa Main lead actress Shanaya Kapoor.

Published: January 9, 2026 17:17:31 IST
Tu Yaa Main Teaser Update
Tu Yaa Main Lead Actress Shanaya Kapoor's Hot New Look Grabs Attention: Boyfriend, Controversies & Personal Details Revealed

Tu Yaa Main Teaser Update

The teaser of Tu Yaa Main has been officially released, creating strong buzz online. Shanaya Kapoor is introduced as the female lead, marking a major step in her acting career.

Shanaya Kapoor Birthday & Age
Shanaya Kapoor Birthday & Age

Shanaya Kapoor was born on 3 November 1999. She is 26 years old as of 2026.

Shanaya Kapoor Movies
Shanaya Kapoor Movies

Tu Yaa Main marks Shanaya Kapoor's official entry in Bollywood as a lead actress. She previously assisted on films like Gunjan Saxena.

Shanaya Kapoor Boyfriend
Shanaya Kapoor Boyfriend

Shanaya has been linked to Karan Kothari, though neither has confirmed the relationship. She keeps her dating life mostly private despite frequent rumors.

Shanaya Kapoor Controversies
Shanaya Kapoor Controversies

The Tu Yaa Main teaser sparked nepotism debates on social media. Some viewers criticised her performance based solely on the teaser. Despite trolling, Shanaya continues to recieve strong industry backing.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

