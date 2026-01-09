Tu Yaa Main Lead Actress Shanaya Kapoor’s Hot New Look Grabs Attention: Boyfriend, Controversies & Personal Details Revealed

Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor, is back in the spotlight after the teaser of Tu Yaa Main dropped online. The star kid is gearing up for her big screen debut as a lead actress, making this a crucial moment in her career. Since the teaser release, Shanaya has been trending across social media for her look, screen presence and family legacy. Here’s everything you need to know about Tu Yaa Main lead actress Shanaya Kapoor.