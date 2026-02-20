LIVE TV
The latest episode of Tumm Se Tumm Tak delivers a massive emotional twist as Anu’s wedding turns into a life changing moment. Just when everything seems set, Dr. Mohit makes a shocking decision at the mandap that leaves Arya, Anu, and both families stunned. Love, sacrifice, and truth collide in this unforgettable episode.

Anu’s Silent Heartbreak
1/6
Tumm Se Tumm Tak: From Star Cast to Current Storyline – Everything to Know

Anu’s Silent Heartbreak

Dressed as a bride, Anu performs every ritual with a heavy heart. While the family celebrates, her mind remains lost in thoughts of Arya & showing the emotional battle she is fighting within.

Arya’s Painful Goodbye
2/6

Arya’s Painful Goodbye

Before the ceremony, Anu meets Arya for a final time and decides to respect her new journey. Their final conversation is filled with pain, care, and a promise to live for her happiness even if it means losing her.

Mohit Learns The Truth
3/6

Mohit Learns The Truth

Dr. Mohit reads the silence in Anu’s eyes and understands that her heart belongs to someone else. Instead of ignoring it, he makes a bold and selfless choice.

Wedding Stopped At The Mandap
4/6

Wedding Stopped At The Mandap

Just as the wedding rituals reach the most important moment, Mohit stops the ceremony. His decision leaves both families stunned and the entire atmosphere turns tense and emotional.

Arya & Anu Left Speechless
5/6

Arya & Anu Left Speechless

In the most dramatic moment, Mohit places Anu’s hand in Arya’s, asking her to accept her true love. The unexpected gesture leaves the families stunned and Arya in complete shock, setting the stage for a new turning point in their love story.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This content is created for informational and entertainment purposes only. All show names, characters, and related elements belong to their respective owners. The write-up is based on publicly available episode updates.

