Turbans Of Tradition: Ten Independence Days, Ten Iconic PM Modi Turbans

Narendra Modi Independence Day turbans became a signature cultural representation over the last 10 years that incorporated local customs and use of symbols on colors. Whether it is the shining Jodhpuri bandhej in 2014 to the patriotic tricolour in 2021 and the leheriya in 2024, every turban has its own flair, and speaks volumes of the colourful craft and also ethnic pride, strength or unity. Such decisions have been an expected component of the national feast, thus the headgear has become an art of celebration that celebrates the textile culture of India and also adds more weight to a visual narrative of the national identity.