LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hardik pandya Mohsin Naqvi earthquake Microsoft karachi afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Kiran Suraj Dadhe hardik pandya Mohsin Naqvi earthquake Microsoft karachi afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Kiran Suraj Dadhe hardik pandya Mohsin Naqvi earthquake Microsoft karachi afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Kiran Suraj Dadhe hardik pandya Mohsin Naqvi earthquake Microsoft karachi afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Kiran Suraj Dadhe
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hardik pandya Mohsin Naqvi earthquake Microsoft karachi afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Kiran Suraj Dadhe hardik pandya Mohsin Naqvi earthquake Microsoft karachi afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Kiran Suraj Dadhe hardik pandya Mohsin Naqvi earthquake Microsoft karachi afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Kiran Suraj Dadhe hardik pandya Mohsin Naqvi earthquake Microsoft karachi afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Kiran Suraj Dadhe
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Turn Back Time: Hairstyles That Make You Look Younger After 30

Turn Back Time: Hairstyles That Make You Look Younger After 30

An amazing haircut is the quickest way to both physically and emotionally appear younger. The selection of a hairstyle giving volume, texture, and separating the face with light can in no time give a new look to you thus making sure you remain modern and lively as you enter your 30s.

By: Last Updated: December 10, 2025 | 4:53 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
The Layered Lob
1/5

The Layered Lob

A versatile, shoulder-grazing cut with subtle layers that prevent hair from looking limp. It adds healthy movement and body, keeping your look modern and voluminous.

The Modern Shag/Butterfly Cut
2/5

The Modern Shag/Butterfly Cut

These cuts feature textured, voluminous layers throughout for an effortless, airy bounce. They soften features and provide a fashionable, playful edge.

The Pixie Cut with Volume
3/5

The Pixie Cut with Volume

A confident, short style that highlights cheekbones and eyes, providing an instant visual "lift." Keep it soft and textured at the crown for a modern, non-severe finish.

Bangs (Curtain Bangs)
4/5

Bangs (Curtain Bangs)

A simple refresh that frames the eyes and softly conceals forehead lines. Curtain bangs long and swept to the sides are universally flattering and instantly update any length.

The Angled or Asymmetrical Bob
5/5

The Angled or Asymmetrical Bob

A sharp, sophisticated cut that is shorter in the back, lengthening toward the front. This structured line creates a visual lift and keeps the jawline defined and chic.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS