Turn Back Time: Hairstyles That Make You Look Younger After 30
An amazing haircut is the quickest way to both physically and emotionally appear younger. The selection of a hairstyle giving volume, texture, and separating the face with light can in no time give a new look to you thus making sure you remain modern and lively as you enter your 30s.
The Layered Lob
A versatile, shoulder-grazing cut with subtle layers that prevent hair from looking limp. It adds healthy movement and body, keeping your look modern and voluminous.
The Modern Shag/Butterfly Cut
These cuts feature textured, voluminous layers throughout for an effortless, airy bounce. They soften features and provide a fashionable, playful edge.
The Pixie Cut with Volume
A confident, short style that highlights cheekbones and eyes, providing an instant visual "lift." Keep it soft and textured at the crown for a modern, non-severe finish.
Bangs (Curtain Bangs)
A simple refresh that frames the eyes and softly conceals forehead lines. Curtain bangs long and swept to the sides are universally flattering and instantly update any length.
The Angled or Asymmetrical Bob
A sharp, sophisticated cut that is shorter in the back, lengthening toward the front. This structured line creates a visual lift and keeps the jawline defined and chic.